Madison Mutual Now Offers Policyholders Free Roost® Smart Sensor

Through technology deployment of Roost Smart Sensors, Madison Mutual policyholders in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Wisconsin will be better able to help mitigate the cost and hassle of fire-, smoke- and water leak-related claims – all while leveraging the leading smart sensor notification platform and customer engagement solution.

To learn more about Madison Mutual Insurance Company, visit madisonmutual.com

"Our policyholders rely on Madison Mutual to look out for their best interests and to be there in times of need," said Mike Wenos, Madison Mutual Insurance Company President. "Not only will our agreement with Roost deliver smart sensors that give our customers the best new tools to mitigate their risk of water and fire loss, but it also strengthens our relationship and regular engagement with our policyholders."

The award-winning Roost Smart 9V Battery is a simple retrofit solution that transforms existing smoke alarms into smart alarms. If the alarm sounds and no one is home, a smartphone notification is delivered. The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is designed to sense water leaks as well as humidity and freezing temperature situations. Easily located in places around the home most prone to water leaks, the sensors deliver smartphone alerts via the Roost app to help minimize water damage and loss. Wi-Fi enabled smart sensors do not require a hub and set up in less than five minutes.

"Madison Mutual Insurance cares about protecting their policyholders and employing the latest and most powerful tools to ensure their safety day in and day out," said Roel Peeters, co-founder and CEO of Roost. "By offering Roost's Home Telematics solutions, Madison Mutual is taking advantage of our best technology to both mitigate loss and deepen engagement with their policyholders."

Madison Mutual Insurance Company

Since 1920, Madison Mutual Insurance Company has steadily grown and now serves policyholders in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Wisconsin. Madison Mutual is committed to the well-being of its policyholders, independent agents, employees and the communities in which it operates. Its automobile, home, farm and umbrella products are available through more than 400 independent agencies that represent the company.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madison-mutual-now-offers-policyholders-free-roost-smart-sensor-300650495.html

SOURCE Madison Mutual Insurance Company