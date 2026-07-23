Madison Partners Named to Newsweek's America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026

Fee-only fiduciary firm earns five-star rating with five-year asset growth more than three times the industry median, after independent evaluation of more than 16,000 SEC-registered firms

MADISON, Wis., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Partners, a fee-only fiduciary SEC-registered investment advisory firm managing approximately $1.7 billion in assets, has been named to Newsweek's America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026. The firm received the list's highest distinction, a five-star rating, placing it among the top 1,000 firms selected from more than 16,000 evaluated nationwide.

Madison Partners - Newsweek Top Financial Advisory Firms

Newsweek's ranking also highlighted Madison Partners five-year compound annual growth rate in assets under management between 41% and 50%, reflecting sustained client trust and firm performance well above industry averages during a period marked by significant market volatility.

The annual ranking produced through a partnership between Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, uses a rigorous independent methodology with no applications or paid placements. Firms are scored on asset growth, client base growth and retention, adviser expertise, breadth of services and absence of conflicts of interest.

Madison Partners combines virtual-first accessibility with a team of experienced financial professionals, including CFP® and CFA® designees. Rather than focusing only on investment management, the firm helps clients coordinate retirement income, investments, tax planning, estate considerations and other financial priorities within one connected strategy.

With a fee-only model that accepts no commissions or third-party compensation, Madison Partners serves pre-retiree and retiree households looking for comprehensive, objective guidance.

"This recognition reflects the standard our team works to uphold every day for the families who trust us with their financial future," said Mark McFarland, Co-CEO of Madison Partners. "Growing at this pace while staying fee-only and fiduciary is a deliberate choice. Being recognized by Newsweek validates that approach on a national stage."

The full ranking is available at rankings.newsweek.com/americas-top-financial-advisory-firms-2026.

About Madison Partners

Madison Partners is a fee-only fiduciary investment advisory firm registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, the firm manages approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management for clients nationwide. Learn more at themadisonpartners.com.

2026 ranking based on data from Sept. 2020–Sept. 2025. Created and tabulated by Plant-A Insights Group and published with Newsweek. Madison Partners did not pay for consideration or selection and paid a post-selection licensing fee to use the award logo. This recognition does not guarantee results and is not a current or former client endorsement of Madison Wealth Partners.

Media Contact:

Blake Newton

Head of Growth

Madison Partners

(608) 960-8801

[email protected]

SOURCE Madison Partners