Madison Radiologists Partners with LucidHealth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-owned and led radiology company, LucidHealth, announces partnership with Madison Radiologists, S.C., an independent radiology practice located in Madison, Wisconsin to create the state's preeminent private practice radiology group. MadRad is comprised of 35 subspecialized radiologists providing 24-hour imaging care to 12 hospitals and 32 clinics in central Wisconsin.

"Our mission is to provide the highest quality radiologic care and services to the patients, communities, and institutions we serve. LucidHealth provides a one-of-a-kind platform to clinically integrate across disparate hospitals and health systems by utilizing proprietary software and proven artificial intelligence algorithms to advance patient care in communities throughout our geographic footprint. These unique technological capabilities combined with their physician-led model presented LucidHealth as the partner of choice," said Neil Kennedy, MD, President, Madison Radiologists.

"Our shared commitment to clinical excellence made Madison Radiologists an ideal partner," said Mark Alfonso, M.D., LucidHealth's Chief Medical Officer. "Our combined clinical expertise, integrated with LucidHealth's advanced AI technology and our organization's 24/7 operational support will enable Madison Radiologists to continue providing exceptional patient care."

As the second distinguished Wisconsin practice to partner with LucidHealth in 2019, LucidHealth's clinically integrated model will enable a greater ability to manage populations across a larger part of the state. As such, this partnership expands LucidHealth's geographic footprint in Wisconsin to 22 hospitals and 55 care sites served. For more information, visit http://www.lucidhealth.com.

Ziegler served as the exclusive financial advisor and Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP provided legal counsel to Madison Radiologists in concert with the transaction. Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal counsel to LucidHealth.

About Madison Radiologists

Madison Radiologists is an independent radiology practice comprised of 35 subspecialized radiologists providing 24-hour imaging care to 12 hospitals and 32 clinics in central Wisconsin. Their mission is to provide the highest quality radiology care and services to the patients, communities, and institutions served. For more information, please visit http://www.madisonradiologists.com/.

About LucidHealth

LucidHealth is a physician-owned and led radiology company partnering with radiology groups to provide the technology and resources that enhance patient care and increase strategic value. Our belief is that all patients should have access to the highest quality of subspecialized imaging care, regardless of facility size or location. Our mission is to empower independent radiology groups to deliver world-class, subspecialized care to all patients within the communities they serve.

