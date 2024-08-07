Madison Reed Launches ColorWonder Demi-Permanent Hair Color with Team ColorWonder, a Campaign Fusing the Power of College Women Athletes with the Beauty of Hair Color

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Reed, the prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry, today announced the launch of its newest product innovation, ColorWonder Demi-Permanent Hair Color and corresponding campaign: Team ColorWonder.

Team ColorWonder

With the launch of ColorWonder, Madison Reed once again shatters the barriers between at-home and salon-only hair color with an empowering new option. This salon-quality, demi-permanent hair color made without harsh ingredients allows guests to color on their own terms, with the same, salon-quality product, at home or by a licensed professional in one of Madison Reed's 92+ Hair Color Bars nationwide.

Drawing from Madison Reed's mission to boldly change the game for women, in their hair color and their lives, the brand will celebrate this launch with a long-term partnership with UConn Athletics and the UConn Women's Basketball Team, as well as Team ColorWonder – a campaign rooted in the power of women athletes starring Brand Ambassadors and Impact Advisors Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd , as well as Ice Brady and Morgan Cheli . These extraordinary athletes are the epitome of athleticism and teamwork, showing how passion, determination and focus to succeed on the court applies to future professional endeavors.

"I'm proud to partner with Madison Reed and share how ColorWonder helps me have fun with hair color and express different sides of my personality and style. From the start, it was clear that Madison Reed was a company whose values around team and opportunity aligned with mine," shared Madison Reed Brand Ambassador and Impact Advisor Paige Bueckers , who kicked off the partnership going from blonde to Sparkling Rosé using Madison Reed ColorWonder.

"As an athlete, confidence is key to my success, and I'm most confident when I can express myself authentically," explained Madison Reed Brand Ambassador and Impact Advisor Azzi Fudd , who wears ColorWonder in The Bordeaux Flow. "I am excited to be a part of this journey with Madison Reed and inspire others to tap into their inner confidence as they flirt with creativity and hair color."

Madison Reed's history of empowering women, from guests to team members, is emblematic of the entrepreneurial development and mentorship opportunities that make Team ColorWonder's NIL partnerships unique. These opportunities include providing Team ColorWonder with equity stake in the Madison Reed business, opportunities to franchise a Madison Reed Hair Color Bar in the future, internships with Madison Reed for class credit at UConn and exposure to Madison Reed's internal and external networks.

"No matter who you are, where you come from or what you do – from sports to business or cosmetology – women deserve the opportunity to work hard, show up unapologetically and be rewarded for their talents," said Amy Errett, CEO & Founder, Madison Reed. "With the launch of Team ColorWonder we're shining an overdue light on these incredible women athletes, creating opportunities for them to thrive on and off the court in the same way that is afforded to their male counterparts, and showing that the options can be unlimited when you dare to work hard and focus on achieving your goals."

As part of a larger partnership with UConn, Errett's alma mater, Madison Reed is sponsoring the historic Gampel Pavilion and XL Center for the next three years, making the brand the first female-founded, grad-founded brand with court naming rights at UConn. When speaking to the partnership Geno Auriemma, Head Coach, UConn Women's Basketball shared, "Madison Reed and UConn Athletics have an authentic connection, through Amy Errett's dedication to our institution as a proud alumni and member of The UConn Foundation's Board of Directors. Welcoming Madison Reed, a female-founded brand by a UConn grad, into our home at Gampel Pavilion and XL Center through court naming rights sends a strong message to our team of athletes, reinforcing that hard work, determination and purpose pays off, on and off the court."

The addition of ColorWonder to Madison Reed's product portfolio is the latest chapter of Madison Reed's growth story, giving the brand the opportunity to capture the market of women 18-44, 78% of whom color their hair. The Team ColorWonder campaign will be brought to life through a marketing mix of talent and influencer partnerships, organic and paid media, through retail partners, including in-store marketing at Ulta Beauty, and national TV exposure associated with naming rights at Gampel Pavilion and XL Center. Consumers can experience ColorWonder and meet select Team ColorWonder members at experiential events in LA in late September and early October, as well as at UConn basketball games throughout the season that starts in November.

About ColorWonder:

ColorWonder Demi-Permanent Hair Color provides a level of sophistication and versatility other at-home options have yet to achieve...until now! With this salon-quality color that works in just 20 minutes and lasts up to 25 washes* all hair types and textures can experiment with tone, depth and dimension - whether the goal is to go bold, vibrant, timeless or simply blend away grays. The multi-dimensional formula (available in 16 natural and vibrant shades) is made with keratin, argan oil, and ginseng root extract, free from harsh ingredients like ammonia, PPD, resorcinol, parabens, phthalates, gluten, SLS, and titanium dioxide and is Leaping Bunny Certified.

ColorWonder is available for purchase at Madison-Reed.com , Ulta.com , Amazon.com , Ulta Beauty stores, as well as Madison Reed's 92+ Hair Color Bars nationwide where you can purchase or have a Madison Reed licensed colorist apply ColorWonder for you.

*Depending on condition of hair and specific shade used

About Madison Reed:

Founded in 2013, Madison Reed is a prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry. Madison Reed offers over 55+ shades of high-quality hair color, Smart 8-Free formulas developed in Italy, technology, personalized service, and the freedom to get high quality results whether they color their hair at home or by a professional colorist in one of Madison Reed's 92+ Hair Color Bars across the country. Products can be found online at www.Madison-Reed.com , Madison Reed Hair Color Bars nationwide, Amazon, Ulta Beauty and select Ulta Beauty at Target, Target and Walmart locations.

About UConn Athletics/Women's Basketball:

UConn Athletics has a championship pedigree with 24 NCAA championships and countless conference titles across 21 Division I athletic teams. The University of Connecticut supports nearly 600 student-athletes and competes in the BIG EAST Conference, Hockey East (men's and women's ice hockey) and CAA (women's rowing).

The UConn women's basketball team is the gold standard of the sport with an unmatched 11 NCAA Championships, 23 NCAA Final Four appearances, 59 conference championships and six undefeated seasons. Led by Hall of Fame head coach Geno Auriemma, who is going into his 40th season, the Huskies have produced 27 WBCA All-Americans, 14 National Players of the Year, 16 Olympians and 47 WNBA Draft selections.

