Madison Reed, the DTC company taking at-home hair color by storm, is thrilled to announce its hero Radiant Hair Color Kit has won the coveted Allure 2021 Best of Beauty Award

Madison Reed's Radiant Hair Color Kit sets itself apart with a unique multi-dimensional formula that gives salon-quality results at home. Its formula ensures natural depth, tonality and shine no matter the shade, giving each user all the personalization they need. For at-home users, Madison Reed guarantees licensed colorists are on standby for any questions through their on-demand Color Crew. For those who prefer to get their hair colored at a salon, the professional colorists in Madison Reed's Hair Color Bars use the same kits on their customers.

"I started this brand out of the recognition that women deserved better at-home hair color with ingredients that they can feel good about and delivers salon quality results. I am honored that our hero product has received the recognition of Allure, as well as the millions of women who have trusted us with the very personal experience of Madison Reed hair color," says Amy Errett.

As with all Madison Reed products, the Radiant Hair Color Kit is formulated in Italy. The formulas not only meet strict EU standards and are Leaping Bunny Certified (cruelty-free), but go further with Madison Reed's Smart-8 Free promise: color free of PPD, SLS, ammonia, parabens, resorcinol, phthalate, gluten and titanium dioxide—the most common offenders found in hair color products on the market. The permanent color is formulated with ingredients you can feel good about instead, like keratin, argan oil and ginseng root extract.

About the Allure Best of Beauty Awards

Established in 1996 with its signature stamp of approval, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards are considered to be the most prestigious and influential distinction in the health and beauty industry. As universally respected authorities in the world of beauty, Allure's editors are recognized for their knowledge, insight and recommendations. Allure researches and tests thousands of products – from mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge – to identify the best-of-the-best. Each year's winners represent the most effective and innovative products in the marketplace.



About Madison Reed



Madison Reed is a beauty company revolutionizing the way women color their hair. The fast-growing startup has created a luxurious hair-color formula free of the eight harsh ingredients typically used by other brands. For those who prefer to color their hair at home, Madison Reed uses proprietary color-matching technology and a team of professional, on-call colorists to help women choose the perfect shade of hair color, which is delivered to their door. For those who prefer to have Madison Reed color applied by a professional colorist, there are over 50 Madison Reed Hair Color Bars nationwide. Products can be found online at www.madison-reed.com and www.ulta.com , or in store at Ulta Beauty, Ulta Beauty at Target locations, and Madison Reed Hair Color Bars.

