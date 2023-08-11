Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. to Host Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2023 on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

To participate via telephone, please dial 888-660-6386 with the conference ID number 8020251 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via webcast at investor.msgentertainment.com under the heading "Events."

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 800-770-2030 (conference ID number 8020251). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 18, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 25, 2023. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Friday, August 25, 2023.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for 89 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

