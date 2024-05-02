MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP. REPORTS FISCAL 2024 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024.

During the fiscal 2024 third quarter, the New York Knicks ("Knicks") and New York Rangers ("Rangers") continued their 2023-24 regular seasons, with operating results reflecting increases in average per-game paid attendance, average ticket prices and ancillary per-capita spending, as well as strong demand for premium hospitality offerings. This translated into growth in average per-game revenues across tickets and suites, as well as food, beverage and merchandise. Local and national media rights fees were also higher, reflecting contractual rate increases. In addition, fiscal 2024 third quarter results reflect the positive impact of five additional Knicks home games played at The Garden, as compared to the prior year period.

Subsequent to the end of the fiscal 2024 third quarter, both teams concluded their regular seasons and are currently competing in the NBA and NHL playoffs. In addition, the Company launched its 2024-25 Knicks and Rangers season ticket renewal initiative, which has seen strong demand to date.

In the fiscal 2024 third quarter, the Company generated revenues of $430.0 million, an increase of $47.2 million, or 12%, as compared to the prior year period. In addition, the Company reported operating income of $79.7 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 2%, and adjusted operating income of $88.7 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 3%, both as compared to the prior year period.(1)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Executive Chairman James L. Dolan said, "Our third quarter results reflect solid operating performance across our business, driven by ongoing enthusiasm for the Knicks and Rangers, as both teams concluded successful regular seasons and qualified for the playoffs. As we look ahead, we remain confident that we are well positioned to generate long-term value for our shareholders."

Results from Operations

Results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were as follows:





Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended











March 31,

Change

March 31,

Change $ millions

2024

2023

$

%

2024

2023

$

% Revenues

$ 430.0

$ 382.7

$ 47.2

12 %

$ 799.9

$ 760.5

$ 39.4

5 % Operating income

$ 79.7

$ 81.8

$ (2.0)

(2) %

$ 93.7

$ 97.4

$ (3.6)

(4) % Adjusted operating

income(1)

$ 88.7

$ 86.2

$ 2.5

3 %

$ 115.7

$ 122.8

$ (7.1)

(6) %



Note: Does not foot due to rounding 1. See page 3 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income (loss) included in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company amended this definition so that the impact of the non-cash portion of operating lease costs (which was $13.0 million and $22.4 million for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, respectively, and $11.9 million and $24.7 million for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, respectively) related to the Company's arena license agreements with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSG Entertainment") is no longer excluded in all periods presented.

Summary of Reported Results from Operations

For the fiscal 2024 third quarter, revenues of $430.0 million increased $47.2 million, or 12%, as compared to the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to higher ticket-related revenues, suite revenues, food, beverage and merchandise sales, local media rights fees and revenues from league distributions. The Knicks played five more regular season home games at The Garden in the current year period as compared to the prior year period.

Ticket-related revenues increased $29.9 million, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the Knicks playing additional games at The Garden during the fiscal 2024 third quarter, and higher average Knicks and Rangers per-game revenue.

Suite revenues increased $10.9 million, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the Knicks playing additional games at The Garden during the fiscal 2024 third quarter, and higher net sales of suite products, including revenue related to new premium hospitality offerings which were made available at the start of the 2023-24 seasons.

Food, beverage, and merchandise sales increased $4.3 million, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to higher average per-game revenue, the Knicks playing additional games at The Garden during the fiscal 2024 third quarter and higher online sales of merchandise.

Local media rights fees increased $1.3 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to contractual rate increases, partially offset by a reduction in rights fees due to a decrease in the number of games exclusively available to MSG Networks during the current year. In addition, revenues from league distributions increased $0.6 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to higher national media rights fees, partially offset by lower other league distributions and the absence of league distributions related to Counter Logic Gaming ("CLG") in the current year period following the Company's sale of its controlling interest in CLG in April 2023.

Direct operating expenses of $273.0 million increased $34.0 million, or 14%, as compared to the prior year period, primarily reflecting higher team personnel compensation of $11.8 million and higher net provisions for league revenue sharing expense (net of escrow and excluding playoffs) and NBA luxury tax of $8.4 million, as well as an increase in other team operating expenses of $5.1 million. In addition, operating lease costs under the arena license agreements with MSG Entertainment increased $4.4 million, expenses associated with merchandise sales were higher by $2.2 million, and net provisions for certain team personnel transactions increased $2.1 million, all as compared to the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $76.4 million increased $15.3 million, or 25%, as compared to the prior year period. This increase mainly reflects higher employee compensation and related benefits of $12.2 million, primarily due to executive management transition costs recognized in the current year period, as well as higher other general and administrative expenses.

Operating income of $79.7 million decreased $2.0 million, or 2%, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in direct operating expenses and, to a lesser extent, higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by higher revenues. Adjusted operating income of $88.7 million increased $2.5 million, or 3%, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in revenues, partially offset by higher direct operating expenses and, to a lesser extent, an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company amended its definition of adjusted operating income (loss) so that the impact of the non-cash portion of operating lease costs related to the Company's arena license agreements with MSG Entertainment is no longer excluded in the calculation of adjusted operating income (loss) in all periods presented.

We define adjusted operating income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income (loss) excluding (i) depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets, (ii) share-based compensation expense or benefit, (iii) restructuring charges or credits, (iv) gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses, (v) the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to business acquisitions, and (vi) gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan. Because it is based upon operating income (loss), adjusted operating income (loss) also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. We believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of our business without regard to the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash. In addition, we believe that the exclusion of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan provides investors with a clearer picture of the Company's operating performance given that, in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan are recognized in Operating (income) loss whereas gains and losses related to the remeasurement of the assets under the Company's Executive Deferred Compensation Plan, which are equal to and therefore fully offset the gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities, are recognized in Miscellaneous income (expense), net, which is not reflected in Operating income (loss).

We believe adjusted operating income (loss) is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of our Company. Adjusted operating income (loss) and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors and analysts to analyze our performance. Internally, we use revenues and adjusted operating income (loss) as the most important indicators of our business performance, and evaluate management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. Adjusted operating income (loss) should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, and other measures of performance and/or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Since adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss), please see page 5 of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industry in which it operates, and the factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues

$ 429,954

$ 382,744

$ 799,898

$ 760,527 Direct operating expenses

273,026

239,051

508,771

468,434 Selling, general and administrative expenses

76,398

61,102

195,020

192,019 Depreciation and amortization

788

840

2,372

2,703 Operating income

79,742

81,751

93,735

97,371 Other income (expense):















Interest income

477

704

1,549

1,627 Interest expense

(6,921)

(7,004)

(21,269)

(16,395) Miscellaneous (expense) income, net

(1,403)

19,324

(11,077)

19,543 Income before income taxes

71,895

94,775

62,938

102,146 Income tax expense

(34,018)

(42,962)

(29,658)

(47,024) Net income

37,877

51,813

33,280

55,122 Less: Net loss attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests

—

(566)

—

(1,928) Net income attributable to Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.'s stockholders

$ 37,877

$ 52,379

$ 33,280

$ 57,050

















Basic earnings per common share attributable to Madison Square Garden Sports

Corp.'s stockholders

$ 1.58

$ 2.19

$ 1.39

$ 2.28 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Madison Square Garden Sports

Corp.'s stockholders

$ 1.57

$ 2.18

$ 1.38

$ 2.27

















Basic weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

24,028

23,971

24,005

24,133 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

24,100

24,062

24,076

24,225

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands)

The following is a description of the adjustments to operating income in arriving at adjusted operating income as described in this earnings release:

Depreciation and amortization. This adjustment eliminates depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets in all periods.

This adjustment eliminates depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets in all periods. Share-based compensation. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense related to restricted stock units and stock options granted under the Company's employee stock plan and non-employee director plan in all periods.

This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense related to restricted stock units and stock options granted under the Company's employee stock plan and non-employee director plan in all periods. Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities. This adjustment eliminates the impact of gains and losses related to the remeasurement of liabilities under the Company's executive deferred compensation plan.





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating income

$ 79,742

$ 81,751

$ 93,735

$ 97,371 Depreciation and amortization

788

840

2,372

2,703 Share-based compensation

7,350

3,220

18,069

22,059 Remeasurement of deferred compensation plan liabilities

821

368

1,556

714 Adjusted operating income(1)

$ 88,701

$ 86,179

$ 115,732

$ 122,847

____________________ (1) During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company amended its definition of adjusted operating income (loss) so that the impact of the non-cash portion of operating lease costs related to the Company's arena license agreements with MSG Entertainment is no longer excluded. Pursuant to GAAP, recognition of operating lease costs is recorded on a straight-line basis over the term of the agreement based upon the value of total future payments under the arrangement. As a result, operating lease costs is comprised of a contractual cash component plus or minus a non-cash component for each period presented. Adjusted operating income includes operating lease costs of (i) $22,372 and $38,610 of expense paid in cash for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, respectively, and $19,013 and $39,234 of expense paid in cash for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, respectively, and (ii) a non-cash expense of $12,998 and $22,433 for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, respectively, and $11,949 and $24,657 for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, respectively.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)





March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 40,033

$ 40,398 Restricted cash

4,751

61 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 as of March 31, 2024

and June 30, 2023

76,843

40,139 Net related party receivables

23,190

15,969 Prepaid expenses

31,800

24,768 Other current assets

74,028

27,898 Total current assets

250,645

149,233 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $51,490

and $49,117 as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively

29,062

30,501 Right-of-use lease assets

697,464

715,283 Indefinite-lived intangible assets

103,644

103,644 Goodwill

226,523

226,523 Investments

61,443

67,374 Other assets

19,690

22,459 Total assets

$ 1,388,471

$ 1,315,017

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)

(In thousands, except per share data)





March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023



(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 5,906

$ 9,093 Net related party payables

5,107

5,842 Debt

30,000

30,000 Accrued liabilities:







Employee related costs

151,731

144,310 League-related accruals

117,472

106,926 Other accrued liabilities

49,075

17,561 Operating lease liabilities, current

50,376

49,745 Deferred revenue

116,888

157,051 Total current liabilities

526,555

520,528 Long-term debt

330,000

295,000 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

756,871

746,437 Defined benefit obligations

4,333

4,526 Other employee related costs

48,569

49,070 Deferred tax liabilities, net

14,894

24,024 Deferred revenue, noncurrent

1,204

12,666 Total liabilities

1,682,426

1,652,251 Commitments and contingencies







Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Stockholders' Equity:







Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01, 120,000 shares authorized; 19,416 and 19,364

shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively

204

204 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 4,530 shares

outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023

45

45 Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 15,000 shares authorized; none outstanding as of

March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023

—

— Additional paid-in capital

18,004

16,846 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,031 and 1,084 shares as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023,

respectively

(170,583)

(179,410) Accumulated deficit

(140,635)

(173,910) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(990)

(1,009) Total equity

(293,955)

(337,234) Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,388,471

$ 1,315,017

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



March 31,



2024

2023 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (16,220)

$ 114,801 Net cash used in investing activities

(5,689)

(10,366) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

26,234

(129,618) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

4,325

(25,183) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

40,459

91,018 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 44,784

$ 65,835

SOURCE Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.