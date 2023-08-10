Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. to Host Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call

News provided by

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

10 Aug, 2023, 16:30 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

To participate via telephone, please dial 888-660-6386 with the conference ID number 6996895 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via webcast at investor.msgsports.com under the heading "Events."

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 800-770-2030 (conference ID number 6996895).  The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, August 17, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Thursday, August 24, 2023.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. 
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center - the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY.  More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

Contacts:
Ari Danes, CFA
Investor Relations and Financial Communications
(212) 465-6072

Justin Blaber
Financial Communications
(212) 465-6109

Grace Kaminer
Investor Relations
(212) 631-5076

SOURCE Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

