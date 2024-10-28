Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. to Release Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

News provided by

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Oct 28, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) will issue a press release on Friday, November 1, 2024 before the market opens reporting results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The Company generally hosts two earnings conference calls per year, one for its fiscal second quarter and one for its fiscal fourth quarter – which schedule allows for a mid-season update, followed by a full-season review. Accordingly, the Company will not hold an earnings conference call this quarter.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. 
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

Contacts:

Ari Danes, CFA

Investor Relations and Financial Communications         

(212) 465-6072

Justin Blaber

Financial Communications

(212) 465-6109


Grace Kaminer

Investor Relations

(212) 631-5076

SOURCE Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

'EXPERIENCE ABU DHABI' NAMED OFFICIAL NEW YORK KNICKS PATCH PARTNER

'EXPERIENCE ABU DHABI' NAMED OFFICIAL NEW YORK KNICKS PATCH PARTNER

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) ("MSG Sports") and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi ("DCT Abu Dhabi") today...
NEW YORK RANGERS AND BENJAMIN MOORE RENEW AND EXPAND SIGNATURE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

NEW YORK RANGERS AND BENJAMIN MOORE RENEW AND EXPAND SIGNATURE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today the renewal and expansion of their marketing partnership with Benjamin Moore, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

General Sports

General Sports

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics