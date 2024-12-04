Madison Street Capital Acts as Exclusive Advisor to Birkel Electric in its Acquisition by Ash & Co

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Street Capital and its broker-dealer MSC-BD (MSC), an international investment banking firm, acted as the exclusive advisor in the sale of Birkel Electric to Ash & Co. Ash & Co was supported in its acquisition of Birkel Electric by capital provider Tamarix Capital Partners. Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Chesterfield, MO, Birkel Electric provides turnkey electrical, engineering, and design services for commercial and industrial clients. The transaction was announced by Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Our congratulations to Mike Birkel and the great team at Birkel Electric. The company's performance over its 50-plus year history has been truly amazing and we look forward to seeing it catapult to the next level," said Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital.

"This journey began with the hard work of my father, Tom Birkel, who founded Birkel Electric over 55 years ago. Watching him build the company from the ground up taught me the value of dedication and vision. It's been a privilege to carry that legacy forward, leading our incredible team through decades of growth and innovation," commented Mike Birkel, President of Birkel Electric. "Partnering with Ash & Co. and Tamarix Capital Partners opens an exciting new chapter for us. Together, not only are we building on our family's foundation, but we are also pushing boundaries to provide even greater value for our clients and communities. I would also like to highlight the amazing experience we've had with MSC. Their tools and insights were invaluable in finding our new partners and navigating the intricacies of completing this transaction. The future looks bright, and I'm excited for what's ahead as we honor our past while embracing new opportunities."

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital, an international investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, is committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, sell-side representation, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For more information, please visit www.madisonstreetcapital.com .

About Birkel Electric

Since 1967, Birkel Electric has provided full-service industrial and commercial electrical contracting services throughout the St. Louis area. Its expert electricians have decades of experience consistently providing innovative and practical solutions. Birkel Electric has built a highly regarded brand and has become a regional market leader in the rapidly growing Midwest US. To learn more, visit www.birkelelectric.com .

About Tamarix Capital Partners (TCP)

Tamarix Capital Partners (TCP) works with business owners and management teams, as well as search funds, independent sponsors, family offices and private equity sponsors to finance growth strategies, change of control transactions, acquisitions, and recapitalizations. TCP is part of the Tamarix platform, which was founded in 1993, and is managed by seasoned investment professionals that have cumulatively invested over $3.5 billion in more than 225 companies. For additional information, visit https://tamarixcapital.com/credit/ .

