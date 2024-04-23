AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Street Capital (MSC), an international investment banking firm, acted as the exclusive advisor in the sale of Cenergy International Services, Inc. ("Cenergy") to First Tek, Inc. ("First Tek"). Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Cenergy is a dynamic company that provides specialized energy personnel, safety solutions, inspection solutions, logistics and vendor management support. Founded in 2001, First Tek, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in New Jersey with offices throughout the United States and internationally. The transaction was announced by Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital and led by Managing Director, James Cohen. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Madison Street Capital Advised Cenergy International Services, Inc. on Its Sale to First Tek, Inc.

"Cenergy has been successful largely thanks to the outstanding reputation in the industry due in large part to leadership's focus on safety, quality personnel, and timely response to clients' needs. All of us at MSC wish them much continued success," said Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital.

"Although it took almost 18 months, I couldn't be more pleased with the exceptional work Jim Cohen and the Madison Street Capital team did to successfully effectuate the sale of my company. In the post covid atmosphere in which deals fall through consistently Jim and his team dug in and would not let my deal fail. He exemplified professionalism in every interaction, making him an indispensable asset to our team," June Ressler, Founder & CEO, Cenergy.

"I cannot express enough gratitude for the invaluable guidance and support provided by Madison Street Capital throughout the process of acquiring Cenergy and maintaining its Woman Owned status. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental in navigating the complexities of the transaction with confidence and clarity. Jim Cohen demonstrated unwavering commitment to a successful close. His insight ensured that we made informed decisions every step of the way. Thanks to Jim, we not only acquired a promising business but also gained a trusted partner for our future endeavors. The professionalism, integrity and deep understanding of what it takes to complete a transaction makes Madison Street Capital an exceptional firm, and I wholeheartedly recommend their services to anyone embarking on a similar journey," said Lavanya Bhavanasi, CFO of First Tek.

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and acquisition expertise, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For more information, please visit www.madisonstreetcapital.com .

About Cenergy International, Inc.

Founded in 1996 by June Ressler and headquartered in Houston, TX, Cenergy is a staffing and recruiting company focused on procuring experienced personnel for the energy, aerospace, defense and chemical sectors. The company has over 1,300 field consultants, working both onshore and offshore in 17 countries and every continent except Antarctica. To learn more, visit www.cenergyintl.com .

About First Tek, Inc.

Founded in 2001, First Tek has more than 1,500 employees serving clients in 42 states and around the world. As a leading provider of IT staffing services, First Tek connects the best IT professionals to opportunities at leading companies across virtually all industries. For additional information, visit www.first-tek.com .

