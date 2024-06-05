AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Street Capital (MSC), an international investment banking firm, acted as the exclusive advisor in the sale of Executive Landscaping to Fairwood Brands, a portfolio company of Crane Group. Founded in 1996 by Chris Cotoia, a 12th generation native of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Executive Landscaping is Cape Cod's premier landscaping design, construction, and maintenance company. The transaction was announced by Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital and led by Managing Director Peter Phillips. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Madison Street Capital advises Executive Landscaping, LLC on sale to Fairwood Brands.

"Over the course of nearly three decades, Executive Landscaping became a market leader in the Cape with a strong leadership team and a long history of stable, organic growth. Chris's legacy will be a great addition to the Fairwood Brands, and we wish both parties much success in the future," said Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital.

"Working with Peter and Daniel at Madison Street Capital was an exceptional experience. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental in the successful sale of Executive Landscaping, LLC to Fairwood Brands. Their insightful advice and seamless execution made the entire process smooth and efficient, showcasing their unparalleled professionalism and commitment to excellence," said Chris Cotoia, Owner and CEO of Executive Landscaping.

"Chris and his General Manager, Kyle Holt-Cullity, together deliver a unique combination of top-class business leadership and premium craftsmanship. It was a pleasure to work with them both. Crane found a real jewel for their growing portfolio – we are excited to watch the business continue to grow as part of Fairwood Brands," said Pete Phillips, Managing Director of Madison Street Capital.

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and acquisition expertise, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For more information, please visit www.madisonstreetcapital.com

About Executive Landscaping, LLC

Since its beginning in 1996, Executive Landscaping has established itself as one of Cape Cod's most respected and trusted full-service landscape design and installation firms. Founded by Chris Cotoia, a 12th generation native of Cape Cod, Chris grew the company from a simple neighborhood lawn mowing business into a premier, full-service landscape design, construction, and maintenance company. To learn more, visit www.execlandscaping.com

About Fairwood Brands

Fariwood Brands is a nationwide family of companies that create and maintain premium outdoor spaces while delivering gold-standard customer service. These companies specialize in luxury landscaping and estate management – providing partnership that anticipates people's needs and then delivers exceptional results. Fairwood Brands is a current portfolio company for Crane Group, a Columbus-based, family-owned company that passionately invests in business, people, and good. For additional information, visit www.fairwoodbrands.com and www.cranegroup.com

For Media Inquiries

Debora Lima, Head of PR, [email protected]

For Investment Banking Inquiries

Kevin Owen, Director of Deal Origination, (941) 250-3610

[email protected]

SOURCE Madison Street Capital