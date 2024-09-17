Madison Street Capital Advises Exterior Wholesale Supply, LLC on Sale to VP Supply Corp

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Street Capital (MSC), an international investment banking firm, acted as the exclusive advisor in the sale of Exterior Wholesale Supply, LLC (EWS) to Rochester NY based VP Supply Corp (VP Supply). Headquartered in Smyrna, Tennessee, EWS is a leading value-add distributor of building products and installation services to the construction and remodeling industries. The transaction was announced by Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital and led by Sr. Managing Director Katrin Owen and John Pilson. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Exterior Wholesale Supply has been acquired by VP Supply Corp

"Our team is honored to have played a role in this milestone, and we look forward to seeing EWS achieve great success in the coming phase," said Charles Botchway, CEO of Madison Street Capital.

"Madison Street Capital has provided us with unparalleled expertise and support, demonstrating an exceptional level of professionalism and insight throughout our recent transaction. Their innovative solutions and strategic guidance have proven instrumental in advancing our financial goals and enhancing our market position," said Jay Barbera, Co-founder and CFO of EWS. "Working with Katrin, John and Daniel was an incredibly positive experience. Removing emotions and staying patient were frequently discussed as the foundation of our relationship as MSC's confidence of completing the transaction was apparent. We had several choices when selecting an investment bank and we would select MSC again," added Rick Heagarty, Co-founder and CEO of EWS.

"The EWS leadership team has built a company with a reputation for premium quality products and services and cultivated a highly productive and skilled management team. VP Supply's complementary service and product offerings and market focus will position EWS to further gain market share and strengthen its position in the construction and remodeling sector well beyond Tennessee." said Katrin Owen, Sr. Managing Director of Madison Street Capital. "It was an absolute pleasure working alongside Rick and Jay and we wish them much continued success."

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital, an international investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, is committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, sell-side representation, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For more information, please visit www.madisonstreetcapital.com

About Exterior Wholesale Supply, LLC

Founded in 2011 by Rick Heagarty and Jay Barbera, Exterior Wholesale Supply is a leading value-add distributor of building products and services to the construction and remodeling industries. EWS, headquartered just outside of Nashville in Smyrna, TN, primarily operates in the highly attractive middle Tennessee end market. The company provides mission critical products, logistical support and project management services that enable its customers to complete construction projects in a timely and cost-effective manner. To learn more, visit www.exteriorwholesalesupply.com

About VP Supply Corp

VP Supply Corp has been a leader in the plumbing wholesale business since 1965. Based in Rochester NY, VP Supply has undergone rapid growth over the last 20 years. Adding retail bath and kitchen showrooms, a full HVAC department, a renewable energies division, electrical division and most recently D.A.V.E ( Digital, Audio, Visual, Environments) VP boasts 9 showroom and 17 warehouse locations across upstate NY (Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, Holley, Clifton Park, Albany, Glens Falls, Oneonta, Plattsburgh, Auburn, Dansville, Vestal, Norwich, NY and Erie, Pennsylvania) employing over 300 full-time employees. For additional information, visit www.vpsupply.com

For Media Inquiries

Debora Lima, Head of PR, [email protected]

For Investment Banking Inquiries

Kevin Owen, Director of Deal Origination, (941) 250-3613

[email protected]

SOURCE Madison Street Capital