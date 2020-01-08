Madison Street Capital Awarded "Information Technology Deal Of The Year" By The M&A Advisor's 14th Annual Turnaround Awards

"This honor would not be possible without the tireless efforts, hard work, and talent of Madison Street Capital team members involved in this transaction," stated Madison Street Capital Founder and CEO, Charles Botchway. "We're thankful that Madison Street Capital's expertise and commitment in helping our clients successfully navigate mergers and acquisitions is again recognized by The M&A Advisor."

"Since 2002, we have been honoring the leading turnaround transac­tions, companies, and dealmakers. The nominations, representing over 240 participating companies, were judged by an independent panel of industry experts. It gives us a great pleasure to recognize Madison Street Capital and bestow upon them our highest honor for distressed investing and reorganization firms and professionals," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder, The M&A Advisor. "Madison Street Capital is a representative of those that reached the pinnacle of the distressed investing, bankruptcy and reorganization industry for 2019 and earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates."

The awards will be presented at a Black Tie Gala on Wednesday, March 18th at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach, FL. The Awards Gala is a feature of the 2020 Distressed Investing Summit, which will take place on March 17th and 18th and feature 250 of the industry's leading professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums led by a faculty of restructuring industry stalwarts and business media experts.

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and acquisition expertise, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards.

About The M&A Advisor

Now in its 22nd year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services.

