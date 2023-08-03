MADISON STREET CAPITAL WINS M&A DEAL OF THE YEAR ($10M - $25M) AT THE 14TH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL M&A AWARDS

News provided by

Madison Street Capital

03 Aug, 2023, 12:56 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Street Capital, an international investment banking firm, has been named the winner of the M&A Deal of the Year ($10MM-$25MM) category. The awards will be presented at a Black-Tie Gala on Wednesday, September 19-20, 2023, in New York City.

Continue Reading
MADISON STREET CAPITAL AWARDED "CROSS-BORDER RESTRUCTURING OF THE YEAR" BY THE M&A ADVISOR's 17th ANNUAL TURNAROUND AWARDS
MADISON STREET CAPITAL AWARDED "CROSS-BORDER RESTRUCTURING OF THE YEAR" BY THE M&A ADVISOR's 17th ANNUAL TURNAROUND AWARDS

International M&A Excellence is exemplified by exceptional industry players. Out of a pool of over 250 contenders, Madison Street Capital stands out as the esteemed recipient of the highest honor, commended for their steadfast dedication to excellence in the 2023 International M&A landscape. "We proudly applaud Madison Street Capital for their outstanding accomplishments, surpassing their peers and establishing a new benchmark for success in this global arena," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder & CEO, The M&A Advisor.

"We are delighted to be recognized amongst our peers as a winner of the 14th Annual International M&A Awards," said Founder and CEO Charles Botchway. "Since launching Madison Street Capital nearly two decades ago, we have consistently provided exceptional transaction expertise to both publicly and privately held businesses worldwide. This award is a testament to our unwavering focus and dedication that we have consistently provided to our valued clients."

The Awards Gala is a feature of the 2023 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit on September 19-20, 2023 and will feature over 350 of the industry's leading professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums, sessions, roundtable discussions, one-on-one meetings, and a solutions provider showcase led by a faculty of international M&A and cross-border industry stalwarts and business media experts.

For a complete list of the 2023 International M&A Award Winners CLICK HERE.

MADISON STREET CAPITAL
Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and acquisition expertise, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For additional information, please visit www.madisonstreetcapital.com.

THE M&A ADVISOR
Now in its 25th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services. www.maadvisor.com.

For Media Inquiries:
[email protected]
Madison Street Capital
312-529-7000

SOURCE Madison Street Capital

Also from this source

Madison Street Capital Co-Advises Therachem Research Medilab (TRM) and Solaris Pharmachem For A Total Consideration of USD$75M Sale To PI Health Sciences Ltd. (PIHS)

MADISON STREET CAPITAL AWARDED "CROSS-BORDER RESTRUCTURING OF THE YEAR" BY THE M&A ADVISOR's 17th ANNUAL TURNAROUND AWARDS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.