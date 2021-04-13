Madison Systems Inc/Stanmac Broadband Inc. Launches Patented High Speed Broadband Technology

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Madison Systems Inc. (MADI-OTC NASDAQ) through Stanmac Broadband Inc. (SBI) is pleased to announce the successful launch of the proprietary and patented broadband technology in partnership with our associate companies First Broadband Group (FBG) and Infinity Internet Solutions. The Canadian government via Innovation Sciences and Economic Development (ISED) has approved a license to provide the Metis community of East Prairie Alberta with broadband services. We have the ability to supply high-speed internet, with speeds of 150-200Mbps to homes up to 60km away from our tower with a 99.99% uptime.

Madison Systems Inc. is also excited to announce we have entered into a letter of intent (LOI) to purchase 50% of outstanding shares of First Broadband Group (FBG), a corporation registered under the laws of Alberta.

FBG is an internet service provider (ISP), for remote rural communities in North and South America, since 2007. FBG has developed Intellectual Property (IP), patented technology, to send a high-speed broadband Ultra High Frequency (UHF) signal through the spectrum up to a distance of 60km with non-line-of-sight (NLOS) capabilities. This revolutionary technology enables signal transmission to a larger reception area with faster speeds, 47% faster than buried fibre, no interference from trees, rain, snow and buildings, 99.99% uptime, as opposed to current line-of-sight technology.

Through this LOI, allowing SBI to acquire 50% of FBG, Madi is further strengthening its position in rural remote broadband sector (RRBS), following their previous announcement (PR Oct 2nd, 2018) acquiring Stanmac Broadband Inc. (SBI)

SBI has a licensing agreement with First Broadband Group to provide internet services for underserved areas by way of FBG's proprietary tech, "Connect Gen 3 & 4". These systems are designed to work in the UHF 512-698 MHz bandwidth spectrum. The system will deliver broadband through the spectrum, providing Internet, TV, Telephone and Security, without interruption or interference. Each Connect Gen system will be able to supply high-speed internet up to 2000 subscribers at a rate of 200 Mbps in a radius up to 60km from the base of the transmitting tower which has back haul up to 5 Gigabytes, utilizing CBC's existing towers (approximately 457 across Canada). SBI has built an infrastructure which will allow for rapid growth and implementation of the new FBG Connect Gen 3 & 4 patented Systems.

SBI/FBG's Connect Gen Systems has a huge advantage over existing systems. The new system's architecture offers improved reliability, greater customer satisfaction and lower cost to operate. The Gen systems are engineered, tested and field-proven using Docsis 3.0 (two-channel and four-channel) operation offering significantly greater total system bandwidth and higher capacity to connect end-users and provides faster maximum down/upstream data speed. New proprietary software and design vastly improves our National Operating Center's (NOC) ability to communicate and support the customer base, saving time and money. Competitors using LTE systems deal with significant constraints due to short range and requiring line-of-sight. Their performance drops dramatically at distances as short as 5km and they are best suited for high-density populations in small areas, which is typically prohibitively expensive for rural communities with wide-spread populations.

MADI/SBI plans to deploy Connect Gen 3 & 4 systems to rural and remote communities throughout Eastern Canada. With strategic partnerships in remote townships and indigenous communities, with numerous spectrum licences and unparalleled technology, Madi/SBI is well positioned to supply a high-speed broadband to approximately 17% plus of Canada's population that currently lacks access to high-speed broadband as defined by the Canadian and World Governments. Stanmac Broadband Inc. will be working with Canadian Federal and Provincial Governments to receive funding through various programs designed to fund RRBS technology.

Don McNally

President/CEO

