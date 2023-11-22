Madison, Wisconsin's JBC Coffee Roasters Receives Coffee Review's Coveted Title as #1 Coffee of 2023

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JBC Coffee Roasters, five-time Good Food Award winner, proudly announces that our Wilton Benitez Orange Bourbon was named the #1 Coffee of 2023. The nation's best roasters make the list for the Top 30 Coffees, and we are honored to secure the top spot.

Our Wilton Benitez Pink Bourbon achieved an unprecedented score of 98 points at the Coffee Review, which is the highest score ever given to a coffee. This extraordinary accomplishment solidifies our commitment to unparalleled quality and innovation in the art of coffee roasting.

When the news of the remarkable 98-point score broke, our Wilton Benitez Pink Bourbon sold out in an astonishing 24 minutes. Due to overwhelming demand, we are excited to announce that more of this exceptional coffee is on its way, and its release is highly anticipated. To ensure you don't miss the chance to savor the magic again, we encourage coffee enthusiasts to sign up for our newsletter to receive the first word of its availability.

About the Award-Winning Wilton Benitez Pink Bourbon : Sourced from renowned coffee producer Wilton Benitez, this single-variety Pink Bourbon was first discovered and cultivated in Colombia. Recognized for its intense floral notes, pleasant acidity, and higher glucose content resulting in a sweeter cup and silkier body, this unique coffee captivates with its juicy, sugary sweetness. Tasting notes include pink bubblegum, strawberry blossom, blackberry buttercream, orange, and purple grape.

Innovative Coffee Processing at the Farm Level : Wilton Benitez, a chemical engineer turned high-end coffee grower, spearheads innovation in coffee processing. His decades of experience and scientific background converge to create unique and nuanced coffees. The meticulous processing of this Pink Bourbon lot involves ozone gas and ultraviolet light sterilization, anaerobic fermentation with specific yeast strains, washing, and ecological drying—a testament to the dedication to quality and flavor enhancement.

About Coffee Review: Founded in 1997 by Kenneth Davids and Ron Walters, Coffee Review introduced the first-ever 100-point, wine-style coffee reviews to the specialty coffee industry. With as many as one million readers per year, Coffee Review stands as the world's most widely read and influential coffee buying guide, anticipating, and reflecting the evolving landscape of specialty coffee.

Our Coffee Philosophy:

Unparalleled Quality: We won't buy a coffee unless we know it will inspire you.

A Human Story: Our focus is to provide a seed to cup experience, honoring everyone involved.

Sustainability: We pursue balance, both financially and environmentally, by directly sourcing from producers and brokers who share our commitment to making coffee a sustainable commodity.

About: JBC Coffee Roasters is a Madison, WI-based, family-owned, award-winning coffee roaster known for its commitment to high-quality, sustainable coffees. With a focus on unparalleled quality, a human story, and sustainability, JBC Coffee Roasters has earned accolades as a five-time Good Food Award winner and recognition from Forbes and Gear Patrol as one of the best coffee roasters in the U.S. For more information, visit https://jbccoffeeroasters.com/.

