Madison's Lumber Reporter Moving to SilvaStat360, Forest2Market's Online Delivery Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Forest2Market and Madison's announce a partnership formed to bring Madison's Weekly Lumber Report, a North American lumber price reporting service, to SilvaStat360, Forest2Market's online business intelligence platform.

Madison's Lumber Reporter is moving to Forest2Market's SilvaStat360.

The Madison's/Forest2Market partnership combines Madison's lumber price data and market insights with Forest2Market's SilvaStat360 cloud-based interactive delivery platform. Madison's Lumber Reporter subscribers will have fingertip access to historic and current lumber price data that is updated weekly and available on a 24/7/365 basis.

"This is a tremendous step forward for Madison's," said Kéta Kosman, Editor of the Reporter. "To meet the challenges they are facing in 2018, operators in the North American lumber industry need more than data; they need less noise and more robust analytics. By moving the Lumber Reporter to SilvaStat360, we have been able to add significant value, both in terms of additional data and usability."

"Weekly price data is essential for making operational decisions," said Kosman. "This information help buyers and sellers make decisions about today's transactions. But mill owners, managers and investors need to make longer-term, strategic decisions. By including historical trend data, Madison's Lumber Reporter makes this kind of decision-making possible. The base product will include two years of history, and an additional eight years of data — a length of time that is ideal for forecasting — will also be available."

Other features of the new product include:

All prices are available on a single screen.

Commentary is matched to product.

The Price Sheet can be filtered, searched and sorted.

Filters can be saved for quick and easy drill-downs to the exact products needed to make decisions.

Twelve weeks of commentary are archived by topic.

Tables and graphs are printable.

Data is downloadable to .xls or .csv.

Pete Stewart, president and CEO of Forest2Market, said, "Since its inception, Forest2Market's mission has been to increase the efficiency of the forest products industry through the application of unique datasets and industry expertise. By providing Madison's with a user-friendly interactive platform that allows subscribers the ability to find the exact data they need when they need it, we are fulfilling that mission. We are excited to bring another partner to our platform, which is quickly becoming a one-stop source of information for sawmill operators, with both log and lumber pricing and a sawmill benchmark."

With an expected launch in July 2018, Madison's and Forest2Market will be demonstrating a beta version of the product and accepting new subscriptions soon.

Please contact Kéta Kosman or Pete Coutu to arrange an online demonstration of the product.

Kéta Kosman

Madison's

+1 604 319 2266

contact@madisonsreport.com

Pete Coutu

Forest2Market

+1 980 233 4027

peter.coutu@forest2market.com

About Madison's: Madison's, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is the premier source for North American softwood lumber news, prices, industry insight and industry contacts since 1952. The Weekly Lumber Reporter publishes current lumber and panel pricing information 50 weeks out of the year and will soon offer historical pricing as well. (www.madisonsreport.com).

About Forest2Market: Forest2Market, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, was founded in January 2000 to empower participants in the global forest, wood products, paper products, biochemical and bioenergy industries to make exponentially better decisions by providing unique datasets and analytics and in-depth supply chain and market expertise (www.forest2market.com).

Media Contact:

Suz-Anne Kinney

Phone: +1 704 233 4021

Email: suz-anne.kinney@forest2market.com

