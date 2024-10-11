MadKudu Acquires Breadcrumbs to Accelerate the Shift to Signal-Based Selling

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MadKudu, the leading signal-based selling platform, today announced the acquisition of Breadcrumbs, a recognized innovator in predictive scoring and revenue acceleration.

As part of the agreement, Breadcrumbs customers will migrate to the MadKudu platform, uniting two powerful technologies to deliver unparalleled value to businesses worldwide.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies," said Armando Biondi, CEO of Breadcrumbs. "By combining our strengths with MadKudu's AI expertise, we're creating a comprehensive solution that will redefine how businesses accelerate revenue growth."

Sam Levan, CEO of MadKudu, shared his enthusiasm: "We are excited to welcome Breadcrumbs customers and collaborate with their talented team on Go-To-Market initiatives. Breadcrumbs has built an exceptional product and community. Together, we'll provide businesses with broader capabilities, enabling marketing and sales teams to generate more pipeline, more efficiently."

Over the past two years, there has been a seismic shift in the Go-To-Market (GTM) world, leading to a complete shake-up in the Martech and Revtech ecosystem.

Traditional methods of generating pipeline have stopped working. The response rate on generic cold outreach is nearing zero, and marketers have realized that dark intent does not lead to more pipeline.

Signal-based selling has emerged as one of the most effective revenue growth methods.

Contrary to popular belief, signal-based selling is less about finding more buying signals and more about making it easy for sellers to use the available signals to reach out effectively. For example, sellers should not email prospects simply stating they see intent. Instead, they should share that they've observed interest in a specific competitor and explain why customers choose their product.

Customers of both MadKudu and Breadcrumbs have seen outstanding results, with pipeline increasing by over 300% with similar or lower marketing and sales resources.

With Breadcrumbs joining MadKudu, expect even more innovation in this rapidly evolving space.

About Breadcrumbs

Breadcrumbs is a leading lead scoring and revenue acceleration platform that empowers businesses to identify and prioritize high-value leads. With intuitive tools and a user-friendly interface, Breadcrumbs enables companies to optimize their sales and marketing efforts, driving sustainable growth and revenue.

About MadKudu

MadKudu is a cutting-edge signal-based selling platform that helps GTM teams translate buying signals into automated outreach or recommendations for sellers. MadKudu powers the GTM engines of hundreds of B2B organizations, including Dropbox, Amplitude, Gong, Udemy, and Autodesk.

Contact: [email protected]

