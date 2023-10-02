MADONNA AND MINISTRY OF TOMORROW UNITE FOR EXCLUSIVE CELEBRATION TOUR MERCHANDISE, SUPPORTING RAISING MALAWI AND THE CHEMA VISION CHILDREN'S CENTER

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madonna, the iconic Queen of Pop, known for her original sense of style, has partnered with Eco Fashion House Ministry of Tomorrow to create a limited collection of exclusive merchandise involving two collectors item tote bags for her Celebration Tour.

This collaboration aims to support two important causes - Raising Malawi and the Chema Vision Children's Center to make a positive impact on the lives of children in need.

The Celebration Tour merchandise, designed by Ministry of Tomorrow's founder and President Julian Prolman, aka The Great White Buffalo, will showcase Madonna's unique style while promoting sustainability and ethical fashion practices. The fabric is made from certified organic and Fair-Trade cotton.

The creation of this collection aligns with both Madonna's and Ministry of Tomorrow's commitment to make a better world. Madonna is donating 100% of the proceeds from the sales of these Celebration Tour merchandise items to Raising Malawi and the Chema Vision Children's Center in Kibera, Kenya. These organizations provide crucial support and resources to vulnerable children.

The Celebration Tour merchandise will be available for purchase both online and at select tour venues. Fans of Madonna, supporters of sustainable fashion, and philanthropic individuals are encouraged to embrace this unique opportunity to contribute to these important causes.

Donation Links:
Chema Vision
Raising Malawi

About Raising Malawi  
Raising Malawi built the country's first-and-only pediatric surgery and intensive care hospital, the Mercy James Centre (MJC). Opened in 2017 on the campus of Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, the MJC is a free, public facility that provides the full spectrum of care for infants and children who are critically ill or injured, or who require complex surgery. With three operating theaters, the country's only pediatric ICU, and a 50-bed ward, when a child requires the most advanced medical treatment available, the MJC is at their disposal. Today, Raising Malawi operates the MJC with a coalition of local & international partners, serving thousands of vulnerable children each year and training additional pediatric surgeons, nurses, intensivists and anesthesiologists to improve the quality of care in both Malawi and across sub-Saharan Africa."

About Chema Vision Children's Center
The Chema Vision Children's Center is situated in the midst of Kibera, Africa's largest urban slum and was established to provide quality education for some of Kibera's most vulnerable children. Many of the students are orphans or children of single parents without income to pay for school fees. 

About Ministry of Tomorrow
Ministry of Tomorrow is an eco-fashion house with its flagship facility located in Nairobi, Kenya that was founded in 2013 by Julian Prolman. Inspired by his passion for ethical and sustainable fashion, Prolman set out to create a brand that would make a positive impact on the planet.

To learn more about the Ministry of Tomorrow visit: www.ministryoftomorrow.com

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ministry of Tomorrow

