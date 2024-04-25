Madonna Badger & Debby Reiner Launch "Futura Collective"

MVP Talent-Focused, Independent and Female-Owned

Kelli Tuggle and Celeste Holt-Walters join as Partners and Founders

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madonna Badger and Debby Reiner, industry leaders renowned for their groundbreaking work on dozens of iconic, global brands are uniting forces and decades of experience to launch Futura Collective, LLC.

Badger will continue her role as Chief Creative Officer, while Reiner, who was previously President, Global Clients/Grey Worldwide and CEO/Grey New York, will be CEO of Futura Collective.

(L to R): Reiner, Badger, Holt-Walters, Tuggle

"Some things are just meant to be, and this is one of those things," says Badger. "Debby and I have worked together in various capacities for many years, and I have always deeply admired her business smarts and creative strength. There is no problem she can't solve, and no client who doesn't want her by their side, building and growing their brands."

Reiner adds that "nothing unlocks value for clients like experience; that's why they want to engage senior people who are passionate about being hands-on, sizing up and solving business problems with creativity and speed. We are those people."

Badger, Reiner, Tuggle and Holt-Walters have collaborated in numerous ways throughout their careers. Badger notes "I've worked with these women over the years and know they are all unstoppable leaders. I couldn't be more excited to officially put this band together."

Kelli Tuggle, who most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for Grey North America is Founder / President of this new entity. Celeste Holt-Walters, also a founder, led Production at the Badger Agency for the past decade. She will now be Chief Content Officer of Futura Collective.

Reiner notes that the new Collective is uniquely structured to deliver breakthrough creativity, unencumbered by bureaucracy: "We're set up for success because we're focused on what's essential: MVP talent with deep expertise who are deep in the work to crack clients' business challenges. And yes, we are proud to be independent, female-led and owned - 100% free from thepatriarchy."

The company name is inspired by the font, Futura, which was designed to be a distillation of what's essential, powerful and beautiful with nothing extraneous. It simultaneously embodies clarity and progress.

"Everything about Futura feels freeing and so right for this moment," notes Tuggle. "It turns out what works best for our clients also works best for talent and the work: great chemistry and collaboration, more flexibility, and less red tape".

Holt-Walters said Futura is poised to redefine how brands engage with consumers, spark conversations, and shape culture. "It's about establishing new paradigms in communication and creativity…it's idea-led storytelling and all the ways that can be exploded when brands go to market. The kind of content creation that's only possible with a collective of the right people" she says.

Adds Badger: "I'm ecstatic about the future because of this partnership. We're built for where creativity is going – and we won't be held back by where it's been."

About Futura

Futura emerges from the 30-year legacy of the Badger Agency, bringing experience working with influential clients such as P&G, Clairol, Wella and Target. It launches with exceptional talent, including Executive Creative Director Caitlin Ewing and Creative Director Kristen Murphy. The company name is inspired by the font, Futura, which was designed to be a distillation of what's essential, powerful and beautiful with nothing extraneous. It simultaneously embodies clarity and progress.

