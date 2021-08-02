Madonna, Queen of Pop, bestows big social media moment on Québec-based Custom Airstream

The 1975 Airstream Sovereign rivals a 5-star hotel with its wraparound custom leather couch and matching armchairs, retractable 50" TV monitors, mini bar and ice bin, heated floors, a tufted wall with custom lighting fixtures, premium sound system, and custom under carriage lights. The space also turns into an exclusive cigar lounge thanks to its unique design features: a custom-built humidor and state-of-the-art commercial air purifiers. This model was brought to life for $200,000 USD, with other custom builds ranging from $150,000 to $500,000 USD.

Founded in 2010 in Montréal, Québec, Custom Airstream offers commercial airstream customization, using top-quality materials and design innovation to transform a modest travel trailer into the ultimate mobile business space. While Custom Airstream keeps a low profile, their international clientele sprawls across industries: food & beverage (Dacha Beer Garden), hospitality MGM Mirage and The Ameswell Hotel), cosmetics (L'Oréal) and fashion (TANE Mexican jeweller). Every design is unique and customized to their client's needs – which, in Madonna's case, meant family fun on four wheels.

Custom Airstream has had a relationship with Madonna since 2014, when they partnered on a personal project Madge hosted in the Hamptons. "We're beyond excited to be part of Madonna's fun family moment", shares David Schirmer, VP Sales and Marketing at Custom Airstream. "We woke up to a flood of phone calls, email and social media messages. People have been knocking down our door – it's been overwhelming in the best way possible. It's such an honour for our humble Québec company to add a little magic to Madonna's American Life!"

Custom Airstream designs mobile spaces to help business connect with their customer in an unexpected and innovative way. They're leaders in customization for commercial airstreams worldwide, delivering premium Custom Airstream products. They transform places of business into creative and engaging environments for their customers, in such spaces as retail, food & beverage, and professional service industries.

