Mad*Pow's Center for Health Experience Design, Health 2.0 Advocates, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Challenge

BOSTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mad*Pow's Center for Health Experience Design and Health 2.0 Advocates announce a Design Challenge, funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, for the health and design communities to envision solutions that would reshape everyday life to be healthier by default. The focus of this Design Challenge is to imagine how, in the near future, technology might be used to make health a part of our daily routines.

Design Challenge Timeline

"Our systems have made it hard to be healthy, and our healthcare system can't keep up. The United States spends far more on healthcare than any country in the world but achieves disappointing results in comparison," said Amy Heymans (Cueva), Mad*Pow Founder and Chief Experience Officer. "How might we design the systems we use every day so they support us in being as happy and healthy as possible, instead of worn down, stressed out, and sick? This Design Challenge seeks the most creative minds to imagine solutions that improve health, not just by focusing on healthcare and medicine, but also by taking a new look at the fundamentals of our daily lives."

Design Challenge entries should include ideas that are feasible in five to ten years, change the environment to a healthier default, and incorporate multiple technologies or components. A Q&A webinar is scheduled for May 29, 2019 at Noon ET.

Interested participants should register by May 27, 2019, to receive more information about challenge requirements, criteria, rules, and deadlines. Final submissions will be due on August 31, 2019 by 11:59 PM ET. A panel of judges, including Vanessa Mason from Institute for the Future, Judith Anderson from Mass College of Art & Design, Stacey Chang from Dell Medical School, Allison Arieff from SPUR and the New York Times, Jeff Rison from the Gehl Institute, and Amy Heymans from Mad*Pow, will choose two winning solutions: one design that targets specific healthy behaviors and one design that envisions broad, systemic change. These two winning entries will be announced on October 16, 2019 and will share up to $10,000 in prizes.

"Many of the tech industry's early attempts to encourage healthy lifestyles rely on prompting people to make healthy decisions in the moment, while doing nothing to address the underlying infrastructure, norms, and culture that guide our behavior," said Stephen Downs, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. "This Design Challenge will encourage creative thinkers to envision how technology could shape our everyday routines in ways that make healthy lifestyles the default."

For more information on the Design Challenge, visit: https://www.centerhxd.com/collaborations/health-x-design-building-health-into-everyday-life/

About Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

For more than 45 years the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation has worked to improve health and health care. We are working alongside others to build a national Culture of Health that provides everyone in America a fair and just opportunity for health and well-being. For more information, visit www.rwjf.org<https://www.rwjf.org/>. Follow the Foundation on Twitter at www.rwjf.org/twitter<https://www.rwjf.org/twitter> or on Facebook at www.rwjf.org/facebook<https://www.rwjf.org/facebook>.

About Mad*Pow

Mad*Pow is a purpose-driven, strategic design consultancy working with industry leaders to create social impact. Mad*Pow leverages strategic design and the psychology of motivation to create innovative experiences and compelling digital solutions that are good for people and good for business. Founded in 2000, Mad*Pow has partnered with industry leaders including Cigna, John Hancock, Pearson, Microsoft, and Google, and has received honors for design excellence by the Webby Awards, MITX and the W3C. For more information, visit www.madpow.com<http://www.madpow.com>

The company runs two annual conferences. Their Health Experience Design Conference (HXD) focuses on improving health through human-centered design and innovation. Their Financial Experience Design Conference (FXD) was created in 2017 with a vision of addressing the issues and challenges across the financial services industry in an age of business model disruption and experience-based differentiation. Mad*Pow also recently launched the Center for Health Experience Design which will serve as a conduit for improving the experience of health.

About HXD

HXD is an annual conference being held on April 2-3, 2019 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge, Mass. The event provides a unique crossroads for a diverse community of researchers, designers, creators, and strategists to make connections, help humanize our health system, and accelerate its transformation. Attracting hundreds of visionaries and changemakers from across the health ecosystem, this two-day mix of inspiring presentations, workshops, and discussion will help drive real-world change. For more information on speakers, to view the full agenda, and to register for HXD, visit https://healthexperiencedesign.com/.

About Health 2.0 Advocates

Health 2.0 Advocates Inc is a 501(c )(3)California-based non-profit corporation. Its mission is to support programs and competitions that promote the development of innovative applications and technologies which improve health and wellness and tackle some of the most difficult challenges in health care.

