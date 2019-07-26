Madrinas Coffee Partners with Global Superstar & Gamer Post Malone

ST. LOUIS, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum artist Post Malone announces brand deal with Madrinas Coffee, growing the audience and awareness for the digitally native coffee brand. The digital-first coffee brand has gained a following with streamers and communities on Twitch and other major streaming platforms, featuring partnerships with gaming celebrities Shroud, CohhCarnage, StoneMountain64, and others. The Post Malone x Madrinas brand partnership allows Madrinas to deepen its position as the coffee for gamers & content creators and continue to serve its millennial-and-younger audience with a new breed of coffee culture.

"Post Malone is shaping music culture as a content creator & artist, but he is also a gamer just like us. When we heard that Posty dug our Cold Brews and vibed with our brand, we knew that a partnership with Post would help us take the Madrinas #coffee4fuel culture to new heights. Some crazy content collaborations are in the works which will express the #coffee4fuel message through the life of Post," Madrinas Co-Founder & Twitch streamer Alex Davis said.

"Madrinas is an innovative company that shares my passion about the gaming community," said Post Malone. "I'm happy to be joining forces with them and really looking forward to what's coming up."

About Madrinas Coffee:

Madrinas Coffee is the new coffee culture for content creators, streamers, artists, and gamers. Madrinas Coffee is a digital first coffee brand, serving cold brew coffees in 16oz cans and micro roast whole bean coffees brewed and designed for Madrinas' millennial-and-younger audience. Madrinas Coffee's brews and roasts range from sweet-to-bold, serving everyone from the coffee noob to the mature coffeehead. Madrinas Coffee ships globally via the Madrinas Coffee webstore, serving coffee to over 40 countries, and is also available in 7000 retail outlets across the US, including Walmart. With a rapidly growing audience, Madrinas Coffee is creating new coffeeheads every day with amazing coffee and a powerful message- positive vibes & #coffee4fuel.

About Post Malone:

Post Malone stirs a mix of genres into his own sonic sound that's both intoxicating and invigorating. His RIAA 3x Platinum certified debut album, Stoney, led the genre-bending Dallas, TX artist to his first Top 10 Billboard 200 and first #1 R&B/Hip-Hop Album while being the "#1 Debut Hip-Hop Artist of 2016". 2019 has been packed with one milestone and achievement after another for Post Malone. "Congratulations" has been certified Diamond by the RIAA. According to Nielsen Music, his second full-length, Beerbongs & Bentleys, emerges on the Mid-Year Top 10 Albums (Based on Overall Equivalent Album Units) and he earns two entries on the Mid-Year Top 10 Selling Digital Songs, namely "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" with Swae Lee at #3 and "wow." at #6. "Sunflower" also lands at #2 among the Top 10 On-Demand Song Streams (Audio and Video Combined) and Mid-Year Top 10 On-Demand Audo Streams as "wow" sits at #7 on both charts.

About Alex Davis , aka AL3X:

Entrepreneur, streamer, and former competitive Halo player Alex Davis is the Co-Founder of Madrinas Coffee and streams on Twitch.tv under the handle AL3X, creating Battle Royale content covering mostly Apex Legends, Fortnite, and PUBG. Alex is a part of the movement of former competitive gamers emerging to help shape the future of the gaming and gaming adjacent industries.

