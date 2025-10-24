Madrinas Insurance Guides the Community Through ACA Open Enrollment 2026 With Clarity, Trust, Care, and Expertise, Leading The Charge with Access to Health Insurance Coverage

MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Open Enrollment returns, millions of Americans once again seek trusted guidance to choose the right healthcare coverage. Madrinas Insurance, a national leader in Affordable Care Act (ACA) enrollment and education, continues to bridge the gap between complexity and clarity in the healthcare system.

Founded in 2013 during the ACA rollout, Madrinas Insurance began as a family effort to help neighbors understand their options and has grown into one of the nation's most impactful enrollment organizations—earning the nickname "The Godmothers of Health Insurance."

Under President Ammer Cabrera, CFO Vanessa Marie Vazquez, and Co-Founder Mercy Cabrera, the firm now serves millions through more than 2,000 licensed professionals nationwide. Each enrollment season, Madrinas agents guide families through every step—from consultation and documentation to plan selection, renewals, and ongoing support—helping clients find the right health and life insurance, group plans, international coverage, dental, Medicare, and more.

"Our commitment doesn't end once someone signs up for coverage," said Ammer Cabrera. "Through our yearly OEP training programs, we ensure agents are equipped to guide their communities year-round. No one should have to navigate healthcare alone."

Following a major acquisition, Madrinas Insurance is now part of a larger network offering expanded access to top carriers, competitive plans, and advanced training. With thousands of agents and offices in Miami, Texas, and Tampa, the company continues to grow while keeping its community focus.

" We're here to help people make the best possible choice for themselves and their families," said Mercy Cabrera. "Open Enrollment runs November 1, 2025 – January 15, 2026, and our agents are ready to walk each person through their options and ensure they're protected with the right plan."

For help enrolling or to connect with a licensed agent, visit www.madrinasinsurance.com or call 877-MADRINA (877-623-7462) — available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

About Madrinas Insurance

Founded in 2013, Madrinas Insurance is a nationally recognized leader in Affordable Care Act (ACA) enrollment and healthcare education. The company has grown into one of the nation's most impactful healthcare enrollment organizations, serving millions through licensed agents across Miami, Texas, and Tampa. Madrinas offers health and life insurance, group plans, international coverage, dental, Medicare, medical centers, and more, with a continued commitment to agent training, community outreach, and accessible, affordable coverage for all. Learn more at www.madrinasinsurance.com

