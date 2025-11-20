madSense Launches Agency OS, The First End-to-End AI Ecosystem to see through AdTech's New Walled Gardens

Built around madInsights and madBuys, the new ecosystem delivers end-to-end visibility across marketing intelligence and advertising spend, powered by madSense's Optimized Language Models.

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- madSense launches today by unveiling madInsights and madBuys, the first products of a new AI ecosystem designed to create true End-to-End Visibility across the entire marketing lifecycle. Powered by madSense's proprietary Optimized Language Models (OLMs), the platform unites market intelligence, activation, and performance optimization into one transparent, accountable system.

The launch marks the first AI stack capable of addressing the $26.8 billion in wasted ad spend that continues to plague the programmatic ecosystem.

madSense demonstrates how explainable, connected AI ecosystems outperform opaque adtech systems built purely for scale. Early campaigns run through madBuys and powered through madInsights are already delivering 4× engagement uplifts and 40–50% reductions in ad spend for global brands in pharma, fintech and CPG.

The madSense OLM allows brands to track every signal, spend, and decision across their campaigns into one transparent marketing intelligence layer, giving CMOs and brand teams better performance across their entire campaign workflow.

"Our mission is to bring sense to the madness surrounding the marketing and advertising industry' Said Gordan Topalovic, CEO of madSense '"As teams work inside the madSense ecosystem, they build their own unique 'agency brain' that learns to absorb reasoning and preserve knowledge usually lost across fragmented workflows."

Each decision made through madInsights and madBuys feeds back into the OLM engine, allowing the model to recognise patterns, refine predictions, increasing performance metrics with every campaign.

Introducing the madSense Intelligence Ecosystem

Delivering total transparency from strategy to spend, madSense's Agency OS ecosystem includes:

madInsights: A Market & Competitive Intelligence platform , madInsights gives brands a real-time view of global market signals, competitive shifts, consumer sentiment trends, and category risks across every channel. By revealing what is happening before activation, madInsights eliminates the blind spots that fuel programmatic waste and poor decision-making.

Together, madInsights and madBuys ensure every media decision is transparent, explainable, and aligned to outcomes by reducing waste, improving efficiency, and restoring accountability.

Breaking Advertising and Big Tech's New Walled Gardens

The release of the madSense ecosystem arrives at a critical moment for the industry. Agencies and brands continue to raise concerns over black-box AI systems, IP leakage risks, opaque optimisation models, and a growing dependence on "single-stack" platforms.

Off-the-shelf LLMs and generic AI platforms represent the next generation of walled gardens, exponentially more dangerous than social media ever was. madSense's mission is to bring X-Ray Vision to the New Walled Garden approach that has been plaguing the ad tech industry and set a new standard for accountability and performance.

"Marketers shouldn't have to take AI on faith," said Topalovic, CEO of madSense. "They deserve systems that explain every decision, not just output numbers. madSense is built to turn blind automation into true accountability."

Key Capabilities:

End-to-End Visibility across the entire campaign lifecycle: Inter-operable data pipelines give advertisers the ability to see through Big Tech Walled Gardens. By unifying these data streams, advertisers can trace every signal, transaction, and decision in real time and detect patterns across networks. The result is true auditability, regulatory alignment, and confidence for marketing leaders operating under the highest levels of scrutiny.

Optimized Language Models (OLMs): madSense's OLMs map each brand's data into structured AI workflows to improve accuracy and performance at every stage (from research and planning to activation and optimization).

Regulatory-Grade Compliance: Using advanced ML and AI techniques, the system flags anomalies with minimal latency (aligned to GDPR and SEC standards), identifying issues before they escalate and reducing the risk of costly fines and reputation damage.

Human-in-the-Loop Safeguards: Each campaign undergoes content and compliance inspection before launch, ensuring complete brand safety and accountability.

Precision AI, built for Clarity and Performance

Unlike generic LLMs, madSense is built to give marketers full end-to-end transparency. Every signal and insight can be traced back to real data. Agencies and brands can regain control over their spend. The madSense infrastructure is already proving valuable across sectors where accuracy is key and fast learning cycles are essential. Projects include:

Finance: A Global Fintech tracking competitive analysis and sentiment across 30+ markets to drive faster decision making. To date madSense has saved more than $2million by consolidating research tooling. Pharma: A recent madSense-run pharma campaign has achieved nearly 4x uplift in time viewed and 40–50% reductions in ad spend against equivalent outcomes, backed by strict compliance and traceability.

Created by a core team of ex-OpenAI, Havas, Microsoft, and PwC engineers. The founding group has remained together through multiple successful exits with a collective track record that informs the trust and precision embedded in every madSense product.

madSense is available to demo through www.madsense.com and further updates are to be announced in Q4 2025.

About madSense

AI you can trust, for performance you can prove: madSense is a trusted AI strategy and data partner for brands and agencies creating bespoke intelligence layers that turn data into clarity and compliance into confidence, empowering marketers to act faster, safer, and smarter.

madSense Media Kit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/15SfcTBMRAeRN6ul8AdiashcRg46yVK11

Additional Quote

"Transparency and compliance are not optional extras — they are foundational to madSense's DNA," said Gordan Topalovic, Founder and Co-CEO. "With madSense, brands gain an AI partner committed to integrity, empowering them to navigate regulatory complexity while outperforming competition."

