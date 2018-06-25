Madvapes.com Celebrates Expansion Having Acquired 15 New Stores

The 15 new stores will be located across the U.S., in Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois, including towns such Bowling Green, Marshall, Dixie, Avon, and Bloom.

Mark Hoogendoorn, Madvapes Founder, said: "We're very excited to announce the acquisition of 15 new stores, cementing our reputation for being the true experts in electronic cigarettes.

"Over recent years, the e-cigarette market has grown significantly, with millions of users turning to vapes, including those who are trying to quit traditional smoking. This is an ever-growing market and we're proud to have become one of the leading providers of electronic cigarette products and accessories in the US and beyond.

"Our goal is to deliver the best possible customer service experience, whilst bringing new and exciting products to market. This latest expansion will help us to achieve our aim of making our products as accessible as possible, in locations that are convenient for all of our customers."

Originally established in July 2009 in Mooresville, NC, Madvapes was started from a home office but soon expanded into a garage, then a rented warehouse space, and, finally, a 10,000 sq. foot warehouse space.

Having successfully positioned itself as the largest online vape store, Madvapes opened its first bricks and mortar store in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2013. With the acquisition of 15 new stores, the brand now has 107 stores in total.

About Madvapes

With a reputation for being "The True Experts in Electronic Cigarettes", Madvapes remains the leader in e-commerce, retail stores and wholesale of electronic cigarettes, mods, e-liquids, parts and accessories. In addition to its industry leading operating retail footprint, Madvapes has affiliates operate an AMESA certified liquid production facility that produces a number of proprietary branded and contract e-liquid lines.

For further information, please visit www.madvapes.com

