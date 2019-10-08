Madwire® Acquires SpaceCraft to Bring Powerful Website Building Technology to Their SMB Platform

FORT COLLINS, Colo. and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Madwire®, LLC, a technology company focused on business management and marketing software for SMBs, today announced the acquisition of SpaceCraft, a cloud-based website platform and software company located in Austin, Texas. The acquisition of SpaceCraft is Madwire's second acquisition in the last fifteen months (following the acquisition of a payments company, SilverEdge, in 2018) on their quest to provide SMBs with feature-rich and intuitive technologies that enable them to manage and market their business from a single platform, Marketing 360®. SpaceCraft is a valuable addition to Madwire's Marketing 360 platform and product offerings — all geared toward fulfilling the company's mission of helping small businesses grow.

Madwire & SpaceCraft

"We're very excited about the acquisition of SpaceCraft and the capabilities it brings to our platform and the present and future SMBs we serve," said JB Kellogg, Madwire co-founder and co-CEO. "Our vision for Marketing 360 (a new, updated version is set to release Q1 of 2020) is for it to be the most powerful and intuitive singular platform by which an SMB can manage and market their business on a subscription basis with plans for Do-It-Yourself ("DIY") and Do-It-For-ME ("DIFM") users (the entire SMB market). An easy-to-use, but robust, website builder natively integrated into the platform was an important piece of the puzzle we needed to solve for. SpaceCraft solves that need beautifully."

"SpaceCraft and Madwire share a passion for helping small businesses grow," said Adam Moore, SpaceCraft founder and co-CEO. "We are both aligned in our vision of providing SMBs with a singular platform to both manage and grow their business and we feel that we can get there much more efficiently and quickly together."

"The acquisition of SpaceCraft is a win-win," said Joe Kellogg, Madwire co-founder and co-CEO. "Not only did we acquire a great product, but we acquired great people. SpaceCraft is loaded with high-caliber tech talent and leadership. We plan to expand the team and fill their beautiful office which overlooks downtown Austin."

"We have a really strong understanding of what an SMB needs to be successful," said Dan Isaacs, SpaceCraft co-CEO. "We are excited to execute our strategy and make Marketing 360 the platform by which SMBs choose to grow their business."

"The addition of SpaceCraft will allow us to offer complimentary software as a service (SaaS) DIY plans which will help us capture more market share and form a large foundation of SMB customers which we can grow to larger subscription plans over time," said Matt Bryson, Madwire CFO. "We project this will further increase our already strong growth trajectory."

SpaceCraft's nearly 10,000 paid subscribers will expand Madwire's overall paid subscribers to over 20,000 SMBs. With SpaceCraft, Madwire plans to create two different website platform brands — Websites 360® and SpaceCraft. Websites 360® will be bundled with Marketing 360, giving SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a fully integrated platform. SpaceCraft will become Madwire's partner focused brand which includes white-label and co-branded functionality for franchises, agencies, consultants, associations, schools and other similar types of partners looking to leverage the Madwire technology under the umbrella of their own brand.

About Madwire®, LLC.

Madwire, LLC. is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. Madwire's brands — Marketing 360®, Websites 360®, SpaceCraft™ and Top Rated Local® — enable SMBs to do everything from building a website, to accepting payments, managing leads and customers, appointments, online reviews, social media, business listings, content marketing, multi-channel digital advertising campaigns and more. Madwire was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow. Madwire is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado with offices in Austin, Texas.

Press Contact:

Farra Lanzer

225864@email4pr.com

970-541-3284

SOURCE Madwire