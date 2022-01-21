Madwire® and Agfinity Land First Place NAMA Award for Internet Website Serving Agribusiness

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madwire®, together with their client, Agfinity, landed a first place NAMA (National Agri-Marketing Association) award for internet website serving agribusiness. Madwire designed the website for Agfinity and it is built on their Woo 360 platform.

NAMA is the nation's largest professional association for professionals in marketing and agribusiness. Their annual Best of NAMA awards program honors the best work in agricultural communications at regional and national levels. Agfinity's website was entered in NAMA's Region II category, which includes six different chapters and 9 different states including Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma.

The nominees are scored on challenge or opportunity, objective or desired response, target audience, and craftsmanship/originality. Because of the first place win, the website will now gain entry to the national level to be scored among the best of the best agricultural companies and agencies and a chance to be crowned Best of Show.

More details about the NAMA awards and information on all the winners can be found here , and the award winning Agfinity website can be found here .

About Madwire

Madwire is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises through its technology platform, Marketing 360®. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Madwire at www.madwire.com .

About Agfinity, Inc.

Agfinituy, Inc. is a cooperative business committed to successfully delivering value to members and customers by providing quality products, exceptional service, and expertise through an engaged professional employee team. Agfinity aspires to be the best in their market in each business by delivering exceptional service to members and customers that they serve while building the financial strength of their cooperative and its members. Learn more at https://agfinityinc.com/ .

