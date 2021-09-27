Madwire® Chief Customer Officer, Rachel LaFollette, Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachel LaFollette, Chief Customer Officer for Madwire®, has been named the winner of a silver Stevie® Award in the Executive of the Year category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Registration for the ceremony is now on sale .

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Rachel won in the Executive of the Year category for Business Products –11 to 2,500 Employees

Rachel came to Madwire as their Marketing Director in 2012 after working in marketing communications for a global business unit at Hewlett-Packard. She was promoted to the executive team as the company's Chief Customer Officer in 2013. She has since been in her executive role for 8 years. Her passion for people and dedication to Madwire's customers and team alike has made a tremendous impact on the organization.

"It's an absolute honor to be recognized. The challenges faced over the last year by both our team and many of the small businesses we serve were unprecedented. Credit goes to all our team members who fought to help every business stay afloat, while also juggling new remote working environments, social isolation, schooling kids at home, lack of daycare, lack of toilet paper - you name it! And of course, I greatly admire all the entrepreneurs we serve who put their whole hearts into their businesses and had to pivot and make tough decisions. I am where I am because we have an incredible team, incredible leaders, and because we have the most wonderful clients who trust us to help them grow their businesses," said Rachel.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 business professionals around the world, working on eight juries.

Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in last year's awards couldn't be topped, but we were wrong. Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we've seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations submitted to the 18th Stevie Awards for Women in Business that attest to this are inspiring, humbling, and motivating. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our January 13 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference."

About Madwire

Madwire is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises through its technology platform, Marketing 360®. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Madwire at www.madwire.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

SOURCE Madwire