Madwire® Director of Marketing, Hannah Johns, Wins Northern Colorado 40 Under Forty Award

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannah Johns, Director of Marketing for Madwire®, has won the honor of being recognized as a BizWest 40 Under Forty award winner.

Northern Colorado 40 Under Forty recognizes 40 emerging business leaders under 40 years of age from a variety of industries who are making a mark on their communities through professional success and volunteer activities. The honorees must reside and work in Northern Colorado and be under the age of 40 by December 31st of this year.

Winners were celebrated during an awards ceremony on Thursday, October 28th at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. The award recipients were chosen by a selection committee made up of previously awarded 40 under Forty alumni.

Hannah is a graduate of The University of Colorado Boulder and currently a Director of Marketing at Madwire. She is a CSU College of Business Professional Mentor, and serves as a Committee Co-Chair and Member for WomenGive Larimer County. She also serves on an Advisory Board for CU's Leeds School of Business. Hannah has been with Madwire for over 8 years and has led multiple teams + mentored numerous others over the years. Outside of work and community affairs, Hannah loves traveling and cooking with her husband and their two goldendoodles.

"I am honored to be included in the 2021 class of 40 Under Forty honorees. I love our community, and am beyond grateful to lead others every day. Being recognized with this award is a surreal feeling."

Details about the 40 under Forty awards and information on all the winners can be found here .

About Madwire

Madwire is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises through its technology platform, Marketing 360®. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Madwire at www.madwire.com .

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE Madwire

Related Links

http://www.madwire.com

