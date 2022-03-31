Madwire® Recognized as Top 50 Family-Owned Company For 11th Year

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColoradoBiz Magazine, a state-wide publication covering people, issues, and business news, has named Madwire® to its list of the Top 50 Family-Owned Companies in 2022. This is the 11th year that Madwire has been included on the list. Each year, ColoradoBiz does extensive research and collects data to compile the list of 50 companies, ranked by number of employees. Madwire is thrilled to be in the 10th spot.

"We are proud to be a family-owned company in Colorado, and even prouder to have made this list for 11 years straight," said Jerry Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our mission is to help businesses grow, and our own growth that has kept us on this list, year after year, means that we are fulfilling that mission."

In addition to being a top 50 owned-family company, Madwire has also earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 8 years and the ColoradoBiz Top 200 Private Companies list for 11 years.

To access the complete list of the top 50 family-owned companies in Colorado, click here .

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a fully integrated marketing team, the Madwire makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Madwire at www.madwire.com .

About Madwire

Madwire is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises through its flagship product, Marketing 360®. For over a decade, the Marketing 360 platform has given SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Madwire was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

