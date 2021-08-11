Madwire® Team Donates 144 Filled Backpacks to Children in the Larimer County & Weld County Children's Services System

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, the Madwire® team participated in "A Backpack of my Own" program, which provides backpacks and school supplies to children in the Larimer County and Weld County Children's Services system who otherwise would not have access to these very critical elements of their education.

Madwire® Team Donates 144 Filled Backpacks to Children in the the Larimer County & Weld County Children's Services System

This year, the Madwire team surpassed their previous record of 126 backpacks donated, and will be providing 144 backpacks to children in need. Philanthropy is a big part of the Madwire culture, and the events of the last year and half didn't stop the team from stepping up to provide for children in need.

A Backpack of My Own program is always a Madwire team favorite, but this year was especially special being that COVID-19 has made the need even greater. Children and teenagers coming into foster care often arrive with nothing to call their own, and that can be especially challenging during the school year. The Madwire team even writes personal notes of encouragement to the kids that many of them cherish for the entire school year.

"A note — I got a note again!! I love this. I keep it in my backpack all year."

- High School Girl

"The Madwire team is amazing! I love seeing all these backpacks on the stage. They are truly helping us stand in the gap with foster, adoptive, and kinship families in our community."

- Pastor Dary Northrop

"These backpacks are a huge blessing to our family. It helps the kids feel excitement for the coming school year."

- Foster Mom

The Madwire team is thrilled to be able to support the local community and looks forward to continuing to make a difference in 2021 and beyond.

