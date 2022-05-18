MADworld to Partner with UCOLLEX and Animoca Brands Japan on NFTs for Bubble, Vampire in the Garden, and Great Pretender

Bubble : After bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families

Vampire in the Garden: One cold winter, humanity lost its battle with the vampires, and with it, most of where they called home. A small population of survivors created a wall of light in a small town to protect them and give them a place to live in peace.

Great Pretender: Supposedly Japan's greatest swindler, Makoto Edamura gets more than he bargained for when he tries to con Laurent Thierry, a real world-class crook.

Digital collectibles and NFTs for Vampire in the Garden, Great Pretender, and Bubble will be revealed at a later date. In the meantime, collectors and fans alike can expect a new and immersive layer of digital interaction based on the anime co-produced by the legendary Japanese animation houses Production I.G and Wit Studio .

About MADworld

MADworld offers an NFT Origination Platform and an NFT Marketplace that use blockchain technology to defend the artists, artwork, creators, and content that enter the untraversed multiverse. MADworld supports NFT minting to validate ownership and provenance of physical art, collectibles, and products and original content developed from live concerts, sporting events, artist battles, and other modes of creative expression. MADworld is designed to give creators complete control over their NFT strategy, supporting them by maximizing the income and impact from their intellectual property in perpetuity.

For more information visit: https://www.madworld.io

About UCOLLEX

UCOLLEX is the next-generation creators' platform that wants to make digital collectibles available to everyone, backed by Animoca Brands: a leader in digital entertainment specializing in blockchain and AI technologies. We aim to help creators build their fanbase economy with the best of class technology and community, shaping a world where fans can engage with the creator's metaverse. UCOLLEX provides a world where collectors can feel at home and live their passion for collecting through exclusive content, interviews with artists, the best 3D art, and innovative VR experiences.

For more information visit: https://www.ucollex.io

About Animoca Brands Japan

Animoca Brands Japan (Animoca Brands KK) is a Japanese strategic subsidiary of Animoca Brands focused on enabling famous IP holders in Japan to participate in the Web3 ecosystem while leveraging the network, reach, and expertise of Animoca Brands in contributing to the establishment of the open metaverse.

For more information visit https://www.animocabrands.co.jp

SOURCE MADworld