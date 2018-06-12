Maeling Demdam Appointed Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Digital Edge

Demdam's career spans over 10 years in digital marketing with experience in the hospitality industry, as well as travel and tourism. She has been a part of the Digital Edge team for two years, beginning as the Senior Director of Media before being promoted to Vice President of Marketing Strategy. During that time she lead the agency's digital media development, management and optimization of digital campaigns for the agency's Destination Marketing Organization clients.

"Mae's impeccable commitment to stellar results & supportive leadership style are incredibly impressive. With her new role, Mae will focus on developing marketing strategies to drive return on investment for the destinations we have the pleasure to work with." - Co-Founder, Mya Surrency

Demdam comes from a background of running digital campaigns and optimization techniques for the Intercontinental Group (Intercontinental Adelaide), Kimpton Hotels, AccorHotels, Adelaide Casino and Classic Hotels & Resorts (Laguna Beach House).

Demdam holds a Bachelor's of Arts in English with an emphasis in Creative Writing from Florida State University. She is currently involved with the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northeast Florida.

About Digital Edge

Digital Edge, www.digitaledge.marketing, was established in the early fall of 2011 by its co-founders Shirley Smith and Mya Surrency. The vision for the agency was to offer customized solutions for Destination Marketing Organizations by blending our years of DMO experience and hotel sales with our overall marketing experience to provide cutting edge solutions.

Digital Edge works exclusively with DMO's across the country. Due to our experience in the industry at both large and small DMO's and years in the hotel business, we understand the unique challenges DMO's face, the expectations of their lodging partners and how to effectively reach the group market segments.

SOURCE Digital Edge

