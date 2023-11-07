Maersk and Siemens Energy Joint Founders of IPwe's ESG Smart Pool

News provided by

IPwe, Inc.

07 Nov, 2023, 08:25 ET

Streamlining access for innovators, start-ups, and global organizations to embrace and further ESG innovation.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPwe Inc., a global financial technology company providing intellectual property strategy software and analytics, proudly announces A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S ("Maersk") and Siemens Energy have joined the first ESG Smart Pool as Founders. Hosted on IPwe's Smart Intangible Asset Management ("SIAM") software, the ESG Smart Pool will offer expedited and cost-efficient patent licensing of ESG technologies from a pool of over 250 crucial patent assets owned by Maersk and Siemens Energy.

Continue Reading

The ESG Smart Pool aims to encourage organizations, regardless of size or industry, to adopt, comply with, and further ESG-related innovations. By streamlining the licensing of patents covering electrical grid operations and energy systems, including storage solutions, materials and additive components manufacturing, transportation and marine technology, defect detection, inspection and communication arrangements, the Smart Pool will allow Members to collaborate and build in various ESG-related technology areas.

The intention is to bring on additional Founders to grow the ESG Smart Pool's available assets covering adjacent and complementary ESG technologies, further enabling Members to benefit from increased access to develop ESG-related solutions and bring these innovations to market.

Simone Frattasi, Head of Global IP at Maersk, shared, "As a Founder of the ESG Smart Pool, Maersk strongly backs its purpose by making a clear and measurable contribution to foster innovation and enable faster adoption of technologies that will improve life for all."

Ishak Jonas Isik, Head of Intellectual Property at Siemens Energy, remarked, "Time is running out, so we need to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable world technologically, as best we can. Innovations are an effective way to do this; they help to make our energy systems more climate-friendly. That is why Siemens Energy is engaging as Founder of the ESG Smart Pool."

Leann Pinto, CEO of IPwe, remarked, "The ESG Smart Pool is a testament to the potential of IP in propelling positive societal change. With their pioneering commitment, Maersk and Siemens Energy are charting a course towards a sustainable tomorrow. IPwe is proud to partner with these top-tier worldwide innovators to seamlessly license their ESG patents through our SIAM platform to other creators and builders."

CONTACT: Mia Mixan mia@ipwe.com

SOURCE IPwe, Inc.

Also from this source

Purple Innovation Selects Smart Intangible Asset Management from IPwe

Purple Innovation Selects Smart Intangible Asset Management from IPwe

Today, IPwe Inc., a global fintech providing intellectual property strategy (IP) software and technology, proudly announces that Purple Innovation,...
IPwe Japan and Deloitte Tohmatsu Collaborate to Provide Patent Valuations and Expand Intellectual Property Services

IPwe Japan and Deloitte Tohmatsu Collaborate to Provide Patent Valuations and Expand Intellectual Property Services

IPwe Japan K.K. and Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory LLC (President & CEO: Kazuhiro Fukushima; hereinafter "DTFA"), a Deloitte Tohmatsu Group...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.