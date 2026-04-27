Maesa fuses chemistry and fragrance with STRING THEORY, a new science-backed pheromone-mimicking fragrance brand

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maesa, the next-gen beauty incubator, is expanding its fragrance portfolio with STRING THEORY – a revolutionary new fragrance brand using Phero-Mimetic™ Technology to enhance desire and ignite real attraction and connection for all, available exclusively at Amazon on April 15th.

String Theory Collection

STRING THEORY taps into a growing desire for real, authentic connection. Rooted in the "invisible string theory" – a popular concept that suggests there's an unseen thread connecting us to those we're meant to meet – an invisible force that draws us to those we will desire, love or discover. As burnout from digital-first connections, endless swiping, romantic ghosting and superficial interaction grows, more consumers are rethinking how connection happens today – craving in real-life experiences that offer emotionally present, authentic and genuinely human connections.

"We're increasingly seeing the effects of loneliness and dating fatigue on today's consumer," says Dana Steinfeld, Chief Innovation & Blue Sky Officer for Maesa. "As consumers turn to fragrance with emotional benefits, the time was right to launch a brand designed to support authentic connection. With STRING THEORY, we're leveraging science-backed fragrance innovation to offer modern and desirable solutions for attraction."

Designed to layer and leave a long-lasting scent impression, each fragrance is powered by signature Phero-Mimetic™ Technology, a scientifically proven method designed to mimic the effect of pheromones to enhance confidence, sensuality and attraction.

"Launching our first exclusive brand in partnership with Amazon marks a meaningful milestone for Maesa as we continue to build the next generation of brand incubation," says Matt Kellman, GM of String Theory. "STRING THEORY was born from clear consumer insight, identified through fragrance search behavior, and represents our commitment to combining data and creativity to create brands that truly resonate."

String Theory's first collection includes four products – EDPs and rollerballs – for Him and for Her:

Feral Haze for Him

Notes of dark rum, oakwood, vanilla caviar, cognac vapor

EDP, $44.97 (1.7 Fl. Oz)

Perfume Oil Rollerball, $24.97 (15ml)

Feral Haze for Her

Notes of vanilla orchid, dark rum, amber, tonka bean, musk

EDP, $44.97 (1.7 Fl. Oz)

Perfume Oil Rollerball, $24.97 (15ml)

For more information about String Theory visit amazon.com/stringtheoryfragrance and @stringtheoryfragrance on Instagram and TikTok.

About Maesa

Maesa is the Next-Gen Beauty Company, transforming the industry by incubating and growing meaningful, innovative brands and making prestige beauty accessible. Maesa believes beauty ignites inspiration, creativity, imagination, and connection, sparking new ideas and possibilities, and meeting unmet consumer needs. Through best-in-class design, formulation, brand creation and marketing capabilities, Maesa delivers new, better and different products with an unsurpassed speed to market. Maesa works with a variety of retailers to create and launch brands across beauty and wellness categories. The current portfolio includes Kristin Ess, Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, Fine'ry, Being Frenshe, and Niches & Nooks among other brands. For more information, visit www.maesa.com.

SOURCE STRING THEORY