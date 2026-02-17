Maesa Introduces Scents Unearth'd, a New Fragrance Brand Rooted in Curiosity & Discovery

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maesa, the next-gen beauty incubator, continues its fragrance expansion with Scents Unearth'd, a brand that invites you to discover off-the-beaten path scent stories that celebrate people, cultures, and ingredients from around the world. Now available exclusively at Target stores nationwide and Target.com.

Scents Unearth'd EDP Collection

"Scents Unearth'd represents a new way of thinking about fragrance at mass — one that honors culture, curiosity, and thoughtful expression," says Nadia Khan, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing for Maesa. "From the beginning, our goal was to build a brand that feels intentional and differentiated, while remaining accessible. Launching Scents Unearth'd allows us to expand our fragrance portfolio to a brand rooted in the art of authentic storytelling that is celebratory and elevated."

"This brand was born from a deep desire to see my own cultures represented in the fragrance category. We wanted to fill an unmet consumer need & want for more connection to heritage through scent. Each fragrance is an homage and olfactive expression of the communities, people, ingredients that make a culture come to life," says Shana Finkelstein Turano, Vice President Brand Incubation & Product Innovation.

The Scents Unearth'd assortment invites you to explore five fragrances, each telling a scent story that reflects the beautiful heritage or history of a place, crafted with ingredients that reflect the soul of each location.

The scents are offered as both an Eau de Parfum (MSRP $34.99) and Perfume & Air Mist (MSRP $16.99), along with a Scent Discovery Set (MSRP $24.99).

Behind every scent is a story to be Unearth'd:

Vanilla Crown Story Source: Papantla, Mexico Scent Notes: Vanilla Orchid, Vanilla Absolute, Cardamom Oil



Floradise Story Source: Medellin, Colombia Scent Notes: Passionfruit, Rose Nectar, Coffee Extract



Oro Tonka Story Source: The Amazon Scent Notes: Tonka Bean Absolute, Golden Amber, Cocoa Woods



Royal Milk Story Source: Egypt Scent Notes: Almond Milk, Blue Chamomile Oil, Vanilla Honey



Jasmine Candy Story Source: Madurai, India Scent Notes: Candied Bergamot, Jasmine Absolute, Sandalwood Crème



For more information about Scents Unearth'd, visit @scentsunearthd on Instagram and TikTok.

About Maesa

The next gen beauty company, Maesa is transforming the industry by incubating and growing meaningful, innovative brands and making prestige beauty accessible. Maesa believes beauty ignites inspiration, creativity, imagination, and connection, sparking new ideas and possibilities, and meeting unmet consumer needs. Through best-in-class design, formulation, brand creation sand marketing capabilities, Maesa delivers new, better and different products with an unsurpassed speed to market. Maesa works with a variety of retailers to create and launch brands across beauty and wellness categories. The current portfolio includes Kristin Ess, Fine'ry, Being Frenshe, Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, MIX:BAR, and Niches & Nooks among other brands. For more information, visit www.maesa.com.

