Maestro AI Raises $1.2 Million Pre-Seed Round to Build the Agentic Operating System for Mortgage Origination

Funding to accelerate go-to-market and expand AI-driven automation across the mortgage origination lifecycle

PARKLAND, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maestro AI, a vertical artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform built for mortgage origination, today announced it has raised $1.2 million in pre-seed funding. The round was led by New Stack Ventures, with participation from Family VC, ZFO, Roark's Drift, and a group of local angel investors. The capital will accelerate go-to-market efforts, expand platform capabilities, and scale adoption across the mortgage industry.

Maestro AI was founded and is led by mortgage industry veteran and serial founder David Rogove, who previously built and sold mortgage fintech company Wemlo to RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. The leadership team includes Chief Technology Officer Sugi Venugeethan, who brings deep expertise in AI agent frameworks, Chief Operating Officer Chelsea Balak, who previously worked alongside Rogove at Wemlo, and Joe Roos, a local angel investor and family office CIO at ZFO, who provides strategic finance support.

Maestro AI delivers an agentic AI operating system that orchestrates mortgage workflows across teams and systems, enabling lenders to automate critical processes without replacing their existing loan origination technology stack. The solution addresses an industry that remains highly manual and fragmented, where disconnected systems and human-intensive workflows drive cost and slow loan production.

"Mortgage origination is one of the last major financial workflows still dependent on manual labor," said Nick Moran, Founder and General Partner at New Stack Ventures. "We believe agentic AI will fundamentally change how these processes operate, and Maestro is building the infrastructure to lead that shift. Founders with this level of domain expertise and execution history are rare, which is why we were excited to lead the round."

The company is currently integrating with ICE Mortgage Technology's Encompass, the dominant U.S. loan origination system, and has launched early integrations and pilot programs with lenders. The new funding will accelerate these deployments as the company targets a total addressable market exceeding $100 billion.

"I built and sold my first mortgage fintech company because I lived inside this broken process every day," said David Rogove, Founder and CEO of Maestro AI. "Agentic AI finally makes true end-to-end automation possible, and Maestro is purpose-built to deliver the infrastructure that lenders have been missing."

Maestro AI recently completed the Gold Coast Tech Accelerator, a program supported by Related Ross, eMerge Americas, and FC100 that connects high-growth startups with capital and mentorship. "Maestro is a strong example of what can happen when high-potential fintech teams are paired with the right mentorship and capital, which is exactly what our accelerator program is designed to support," said Melissa Medina, Co-Founder and CEO of eMerge Americas.

About Maestro AI

Maestro AI is building the agentic AI operating system for mortgage origination. The platform uses coordinated AI agents to automate, orchestrate, and optimize end-to-end mortgage workflows, including borrower intake, document collection, underwriting support, processing, and closing operations.

Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing loan origination systems, Maestro AI enables lenders to reduce operational costs, improve processing efficiency, and scale without adding headcount. By serving as an intelligent infrastructure layer across systems and teams, Maestro AI transforms mortgage origination from a manual, people-dependent process into a software-driven, AI-powered operation.

Led by seasoned mortgage fintech and AI technologists with a track record of building and scaling successful platforms, Maestro AI is on a mission to modernize one of the largest and most underserved workflows in financial services.

