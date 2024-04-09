Maestro Dobel Tequila Introduces Three Unique Extra Añejos to the "Maestro Dobel 50 Anniversary Series"

Maestro Dobel 50 Tequila 1968,1969 and 1970 mark the latest releases from the mastermind behind rare aged tequilas

MEXICO CITY, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maestro Dobel® Tequila, creator of the world's first Cristalino tequila and innovator of aged tequilas, continues to evolve the Extra Añejo category with the introduction of three rare, luxury barrel-aged Extra Añejo tequilas to mark the release of the "Maestro Dobel 50 Anniversary Series." The series is an ideal collectible for tequila and spirits connoisseurs celebrating important milestones or enhancing their aged spirit collections.

Maestro Dobel 50 Anniversary Series: Dobel 50 1968, Dobel 50 1969, and Dobel 50 1970

Crafted with the expertise of 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, the Maestro Dobel 50 Anniversary Series joins a portfolio of rare aged tequilas including Maestro Dobel 50 1967 launched to celebrate founder Juan Dobel's 50th birthday and Maestro Dobel 50 Silver Oak edition. The new expressions commemorate the years 1968, 1969 and 1970 and represent the first time Maestro Dobel has used Armagnac, Sauternes and Amarone barrels, respectively, in the maturation process. Aged for a minimum of seven years, the Extra Anejo tequilas are then finished in these rare casks, resulting in sophisticated and distinct flavor profiles.

"Our growing Maestro Dobel 50 Anniversary Series reflects our pursuit to craft the finest tequilas in the world," says Juan Dobel, founder of Maestro Dobel Tequila. "With innovation at the forefront of what we do, we have sought out the most interesting and distinct casks from around the world to finish our aged spirit, resulting in truly unique tequilas to mark these rare and collectible annual bottles."

Handcrafted in the lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico using 100% Blue Weber agave expertly grown for twelve years and sourced from a single-family estate, these releases are aged for a minimum of seven years in American oak barrels for Maestro Dobel 50 1968, American and French oak barrels for Maestro Dobel 50 1969 and French oak barrels for Maestro Dobel 50 1970. These Extra Añejos then spend additional time in distinct casks which impart rich flavors from the wood to create harmonious notes and exceptionally smooth tequila.

Maestro Dobel 50 1968, the first of the three new releases, is aged in American oak barrels for a minimum of seven years and finished in Armagnac barrels from France. With notes of honey, dried fruit, chocolate and tobacco, the long barrel-aging provides a smooth and sweet liquid with a slightly bitter, yet exquisite aftertaste.

Maestro Dobel 50 1969 presents as soft and velvety as a result of a minimum of seven years aging in both American and French oak barrels and finished in Sauternes barrels from Bordeaux. The tequila is a well-structured and complex liquid with fruity notes of peach, ripe red apples, prunes and bananas combined with notes of toasted wood, walnut, butter and honey. This perfectly balanced and complex tequila gives a pleasant feeling of warmth that ends with a very long finish.

Maestro Dobel 50 1970, the final of the three releases, is aged in French oak barrels for a minimum of seven years and finished in Amarone barrels from Italy. This smooth and elegant Extra Añejo balances the taste of sweet and bitter on the palate, giving the liquid a unique essence of dried fruits, toasted walnuts and almonds predominate with light notes of spicy, fresh cinnamon.

Each Anniversary Series expression has a suggested retail price of $950 and is available for purchase nationwide in limited quantities at ReserveBar.

About Maestro Dobel Tequila:

Maestro Dobel® Tequila was born from 11 generations of tequila mastery in Jalisco, Mexico in 2003 and introduced to the American market in 2008. With deep respect for legacy, founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel is a modern expression of tequila, with a heritage and refined craft that spans over 250 years. Maestro Dobel is an innovator in the category – having introduced to the global market the first Cristalino tequila with Dobel Diamante®, the first Smoked Tequila with Humito® and the first Pechuga Tequila with Pavito® – and has produced some of the finest and smoothest ranges of tequilas.

For more information, please visit www.maestrodobel.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook at @dobeltequila. Maestro Dobel® Tequila. 40% Alc. /Vol. (80 Proof). Trademarks owned by Maestro Tequilero, S.A. de C.V. ©2024 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please enjoy it responsibly.

Maestro Dobel 50 Anniversary Series 1968 Tasting Notes:

Sight: Amber, coppery colors and golden reflections, which reveal its time in wood, with green hues on the edge that result from its long maturation process in oak barrels. The robustness gained over the years is evident in the glass.

Amber, coppery colors and golden reflections, which reveal its time in wood, with green hues on the edge that result from its long maturation process in oak barrels. The robustness gained over the years is evident in the glass. Aroma: Aromas of toasted wood notes stand out followed by notes of walnut from the barrel, surrounded by aromas of honey and fig thanks to the careful cooking of the agaves in our masonry ovens. The toasting of the wood is subtle, leaving notes of dried fruits such as prunes, with hints of chocolate and tobacco, making it structured on the nose.

Aromas of toasted wood notes stand out followed by notes of walnut from the barrel, surrounded by aromas of honey and fig thanks to the careful cooking of the agaves in our masonry ovens. The toasting of the wood is subtle, leaving notes of dried fruits such as prunes, with hints of chocolate and tobacco, making it structured on the nose. Palate: On the palate Dobel 50 1968 is smooth and sweet with a slightly bitter yet pleasant aftertaste. Notes of honey and dried fruits such as figs and dates. Its long barrel aging gives it unique characteristics with a balance of elegant toasted wood sensations as well as dried fruit.

On the palate Dobel 50 1968 is smooth and sweet with a slightly bitter yet pleasant aftertaste. Notes of honey and dried fruits such as figs and dates. Its long barrel aging gives it unique characteristics with a balance of elegant toasted wood sensations as well as dried fruit. Finish: The spectrum of aromas is so broad that for several minutes you can enjoy the aging and elegance of this special edition on the palate.

Maestro Dobel 50 Anniversary Series 1969 Tasting Notes:

Sight: A dark amber tonality with coppery and golden tints that show its encounter with wood; with bright flashes on the edge and a subtle olive hue that result from its long maturation process. The exceptional robustness gained over the years is made evident by the slow drops that collect to form pronounced legs on the side of the glass.

A dark amber tonality with coppery and golden tints that show its encounter with wood; with bright flashes on the edge and a subtle olive hue that result from its long maturation process. The exceptional robustness gained over the years is made evident by the slow drops that collect to form pronounced legs on the side of the glass. Aroma: Of great aromatic intensity, the fruity notes of peach, ripe red apples, prunes and bananas combine and balance perfectly with notes of toasted wood, walnut, caramel, butter and honey. Thanks to the careful cooking of the agaves in our masonry ovens, this tequila is surrounded by aromas of white flowers, hazelnuts and toasted coffee beans that give it a unique personality.

Of great aromatic intensity, the fruity notes of peach, ripe red apples, prunes and bananas combine and balance perfectly with notes of toasted wood, walnut, caramel, butter and honey. Thanks to the careful cooking of the agaves in our masonry ovens, this tequila is surrounded by aromas of white flowers, hazelnuts and toasted coffee beans that give it a unique personality. Palate: A sweet palate that fulfills its extraordinary olfactory promise. Notes of bread, strudel and apple pie.

A sweet palate that fulfills its extraordinary olfactory promise. Notes of bread, strudel and apple pie. Finish: Soft, elegant, silky and velvety. A very well structured and complex body gives a pleasant feeling of warmth that ends with a very long aftertaste, with aromas, flavors and remarkably intense sensations giving way to a long finish worthy of this special edition.

Maestro Dobel 50 Anniversary Series 1970 Tasting Notes:

Sight: Intense and novel in color with bright orange and gold hues that demonstrate the maturation from two different barrels. Its smoothness and firm adherence to the glass communicate its exceptional robustness gained from the passage of the years.

Intense and novel in color with bright orange and gold hues that demonstrate the maturation from two different barrels. Its smoothness and firm adherence to the glass communicate its exceptional robustness gained from the passage of the years. Aroma: Of great aromatic intensity with notes of dried fruits, such as lightly toasted walnuts and almonds. This combines and balances harmoniously with light notes of spicy, fresh cinnamon, as well as ripe peach, apricot and banana, which give it a unique character.

Of great aromatic intensity with notes of dried fruits, such as lightly toasted walnuts and almonds. This combines and balances harmoniously with light notes of spicy, fresh cinnamon, as well as ripe peach, apricot and banana, which give it a unique character. Palate: Robust and harmonious, consistent with its olfactory promise. Smooth, elegant and with a silky texture, it shows a fine balance between sweet and bitter.

Robust and harmonious, consistent with its olfactory promise. Smooth, elegant and with a silky texture, it shows a fine balance between sweet and bitter. Finish: It gives a pleasant feeling of warmth, with a satisfying finish on the palate and a permanence worthy of this special edition.

PRESS CONTACTS

Jill Laufer

631.365.1654

[email protected]

Adrian Stupica

440.339.3189

[email protected]

SOURCE Maestro Dobel Tequila