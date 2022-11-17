MAESTRO DOBEL UNVEILS ULTRA-PREMIUM DOBEL 50 SILVER OAK EDITION

Creator of the World's First Cristalino Collaborates with Silver Oak to Celebrate Winery's 50th Anniversary

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maestro Dobel Tequila, creator of the world's first Cristalino, continues to innovate in the tequila category, announcing today the U.S. release of Dobel 50 Silver Oak edition. Created in partnership with renowned Northern California winery Silver Oak, this luxury Extra Añejo tequila is finished in Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon wine barrels and celebrates the winery's monumental 50th anniversary.

Dobel 50 Silver Oak Edition Dobel 50 Silver Oak Edition Bottle Maestro Dobel Tequila founder Juan Dobel with Silver Oak CEO David R. Duncan

Maestro Dobel 50 is a collection of smooth and complex ultra-premium tequilas, created to honor founder Juan Dobel's 50th birthday along with other half-century milestones. Handcrafted in the lowlands of Jalisco, using 100% Blue Weber Agaves expertly grown and sourced from a single-family estate, Dobel 50 Silver Oak edition is an extra-aged tequila matured in American oak and then finished in Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon wine barrels, resulting in an exceptional and highly limited release.

Founded on 11 generations of tequila legacy, Maestro Dobel continues to innovate in the tequila category as the creator of the world's first Cristalino. Silver Oak is family-owned and the world's first winery to own and operate an American oak barrel cooperage. The creation of Dobel 50 Silver Oak edition further showcases the myriad of finishes a great tequila can have when made with mastery.

"We are thrilled to announce this release in collaboration with Silver Oak, a Northern California icon for whom we have great respect and shared values of familial heritage, tradition and product innovation," says Juan Dobel, founder of Maestro Dobel Tequila. "Dobel 50 Silver Oak edition celebrates a shared 50-year milestone and captures the flavor profile of one of the best wineries we know while enhancing the smooth agave notes of our most exquisite tequila," he adds.

The influence of the Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon barrel finish used to create Dobel 50 Silver Oak edition is palpable, with notes of citrus and dried fruits brightening and enhancing the elegance and smoothness of the liquid. The end result is a translucent appearance with an intensely bright amber color accented by gold and bright orange sparkles. The complexity of aromas resulting from the carefully selected aging barrels are complemented by the subtle notes of red fruit characters of Silver Oak wine, providing an abundance of flavor enhancing the smoothness of the overall profile.

"The connection between wine and tequila is not a usual one, but American oak makes for a natural vessel to explore how these two amazing liquids can influence each other," says David R. Duncan, Silver Oak CEO. "With their focus on generational farming, craftsmanship and innovation, Maestro Dobel made for an ideal 50th anniversary collaboration," he adds.

Dobel 50 Tequila Silver Oak edition is available for purchase nationwide in limited quantities for a suggested retail price of $1,100.

Dobel 50 Silver Oak Edition Tasting Notes:

Color: The appearance is translucent, with an intensely bright amber color accented by gold and bright orange sparkles, as well as the slightest hint of green along the glass as a result of the tequila's long evolution in wood.

Aroma: The intensity and complexity of the aromas reflect notes of cooked agave and ripe fruits. The caramel and vanilla notes that result from the carefully selected aging barrels are complemented by the subtle notes of red fruits characteristic of Silver Oak wine, all leading into an elegant buttery finish.

Flavor: An abundance of flavor overwhelms the palate. The influence of the wood upon the tequila is palpable, which enhances the elegance and smoothness of the flavor profile. Notes of citrus fruits such as mandarin brighten and freshen the liquid, and notes of dried fruit such as figs and dates give roundness to the tequila, which retains the essence of its agave origins throughout its time in the barrel.

About Maestro Dobel Tequila

Maestro Dobel® Tequila was born from 11 generations of tequila mastery in Jalisco, Mexico in 2003 and introduced to the American market in 2008. With deep respect for legacy, founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel is a modern expression of tequila, with a heritage and refined craft that spans over 250 years. Maestro Dobel is an innovator in the category – having introduced to the global market the first Cristalino tequila with Dobel Diamante, the first Smoked Tequila with Humito and the first Pechuga Tequila with Pavito – and has produced some of the finest and smoothest range of tequilas.

For more information, please visit www.maestrodobel.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook at @dobeltequila.

Maestro Dobel® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof). Trademarks owned by Maestro Tequilero, S.A. de C.V. ©2022 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please enjoy responsibly.

About Silver Oak

Founded in 1972, Silver Oak is a leading producer of California Cabernet Sauvignon aged exclusively in American oak barrels. Based in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Anderson Valley and Willamette Valley, our family of brands includes Twomey, Ovid Napa Valley and Timeless Napa Valley. Across seven wineries and tasting rooms and more than 500 acres of vineyards we farm from Central California to Oregon, the Duncan family is committed to innovative and sustainable viticulture and winery management practices that result in wines of the highest quality and distinction.

