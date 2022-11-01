Maestro Itzhak Perlman Joins AMIT Children to Reveal AMIT Kfar Batya: Israel's $70 Million Epicenter of Educational Transformation

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMIT presents 'An Evening with Itzhak Perlman' on Nov. 22, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at Sony Hall in New York City to reveal AMIT Kfar Batya (http://kfarbatya.org), a center for educational transformation opening in 2025 in Ra'anana, Israel.

AMIT Kfar Batya Campus An Evening with Itzhak Perlman Event

AMIT members and supporters will attend an intimate performance by the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Maestro Itzhak Perlman, where he will capture highlights of his career, share his remarkable artistry, and convey his irrepressible joy for making music. Mr. Perlman will be joined by Rohan De Silva on piano. This event will be co-chaired by AMIT board members Shari and Jacob M. Safra, and Joyce and Daniel Straus, and will recognize the magnificent commitment of donors: Layla and Evan Green, and Ellen and Stanley Wasserman. There will also be a tribute to Marguerite Werrin, z"l, a dedicated AMIT board member who recently passed away.

"We are honored to host Itzhak Perlman at this transformative moment in AMIT's history. Mr. Perlman's passion, creativity, and drive for excellence are well known. It is his unwavering commitment to Israel and mentoring young people that speaks to what AMIT is all about," says Audrey Axelrod Trachtman, AMIT President.

'An Evening with Itzhak Perlman' celebrates AMIT's 15-year commitment and $70 million dollar investment to bring AMIT Kfar Batya campus and AMIT Gogya's new headquarters to fruition. The event will include a preview of AMIT Kfar Batya and an unveiling of the AMIT Kfar Batya time capsule.

In 2014, AMIT launched a new methodology called Gogya as a vision to change Israel's education system through a 21st -century lens focused on preparing today's students for tomorrow's economic, technological, and societal shifts. AMIT's new cutting-edge Kfar Batya campus will serve as an incubator for the development and implementation model of the Gogya academic frameworks and will train thousands of teachers in the Gogya method to be implemented throughout the AMIT network. The facility will focus on academic excellence and be grounded in AMIT's Torah values, with the singular goal of leveling the playing field for all Israeli children regardless of socio-economic background, disability, or personal challenges.

The new campus will feature The Evan and Layla Green Family Foundation Gogya Building and Program; The Educators' Innovation Center; AMIT Headquarters; Community Athletic Complex; The Gwen Straus Junior and Senior High School for Boys; Elementary School; Welcome Center; Memorial Park for Fallen Soldiers; and Outdoor Amphitheater.

"David Ben-Gurion once said, 'It's not enough to be up to date, you have to be up to tomorrow.' This directly speaks our goal for AMIT Kfar Batya," says Shari Safra, AMIT Vice President, Financial Resource Development. "AMIT Kfar Batya will help establish 'Startup Nation' Israel as the 'Education Nation.'"

To view the AMIT Kfar Batya website, go to http://kfarbatya.org.

For more information about this event, visit https://amitchildren.org/perlman/.

About AMIT

Founded in 1925, AMIT serves 40,000 students each year across 96 schools in 32 cities throughout Israel. AMIT welcomes all children and enables students to realize their individual potential, and strengthen Israeli society, by educating and nurturing children from diverse ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds within a framework of innovation, academic excellence, and Jewish values. For more information, please visit www.amitchildren.org.

CONTACT: Stacey Bender

[email protected]

(973) 650-1218

SOURCE AMIT