Maestro José Hernández And His World-Renowned Mariachi Sol de México Release A New CD: 'Leyendas de mi Pueblo' And Announce Summer Dates

"I grew up in a mariachi family and was taught great love and respect for the talent and music of these great legends," says José. "I was fortunate to work with Miguel Aceves Mejía and the amazing Vicente Fernández, but all of them hold a special place in my Mariachi Heart. I recorded these musical homages in gratitude and dedicate the new album to each of them as well as to my parents and my siblings and to the fans who allow me fulfill my mission: To keep the Mariachi Legacy alive." Watch video.

The new release kicks off with a listening party by invitation on Wednesday, June 27th at Cielito Lindo Restaurant in South El Monte, California. The CD goes on sale Saturday, June 30, in tandem with the group's appearance at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts in La Mirada California, continuing a Summer tour which begins at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Illinois on June 23 and will take the ensemble to San Francisco, Albuquerque as well as Mexico City. See schedule.

Leyendas de mi Pueblo is comprised of a series of medleys, each a revue of every star's greatest hits. The music is arranged, directed and produced by José Hernández and performed by Mariachi Sol de México. The CD brings back some of the greatest mariachi hits made famous by these superstars and fulfills the mission of José Hernández to keep the legacy of mariachi music alive and thriving throughout the world.

Read full release.

