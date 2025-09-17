Maestro Launches Institutional Platform to Unlock Bitcoin-Native Capital Markets

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maestro, the first Bitcoin-native financial infrastructure provider, introduces Maestro Institutional, a Bitcoin Treasury Financial Platform that enables corporations, asset managers, and Bitcoin custodians to optimize BTC holdings with tailored yield and treasury solutions, developed in partnership with global finance leaders.

Over $150 billion in BTC sits idle on US corporate balance sheets. An estimated $2 trillion in total BTC supply is held in custody or cold storage. There's a growing institutional demand to turn Bitcoin into a productive, yield-bearing asset. Current solutions fail to fill this gap. Existing TradFi solutions, such as ETFs, sacrifice the 24/7, borderless benefits of on-chain infrastructure. Meanwhile, DeFi protocols do not meet institutional requirements for compliance, privacy, and native-asset settlement.

Maestro Institutional is a next-generation financial platform that combines traditional finance with on-chain efficiency and security. The platform offers compliant and risk-adjusted yield strategies, all of which settle on Bitcoin with no bridging or wrapping.

Maestro Institutional offers a marketplace for Bitcoin yield products, including in-kind yield derived from mining rewards. Bitcoin holders can earn sustainable yields from block rewards while supporting the security of the Bitcoin network.

Maestro Institutional seamlessly integrates with the leading enterprises shaping Bitcoin finance, delivering easy-to-implement yield solutions.

Custodians : Offer secure, compliant yield-bearing products to clients.

: Offer secure, compliant yield-bearing products to clients. Asset managers : Launch compliant BTC yield strategies and bring TradFi capital on-chain

: Launch compliant BTC yield strategies and bring TradFi capital on-chain Bitcoin Miners: Access growth financing, BTC loans, and market liquidity.

"With the new Institutional platform, Maestro meets institutions where they already are. They expect granular controls, clean reporting, and robust security. Many solutions today lack the guarantees and compliance that financial players expect," said Maestro CEO Marvin Bertin. "With permissioned, KYC-controlled vaults and bank-grade operational safeguards, Maestro enables institutions to unlock yield on Bitcoin without compromise."

Over the past couple of years, Maestro has developed a robust, enterprise-grade infrastructure for Bitcoin financial applications. Today, it powers some of the most demanding protocols in the Bitcoin ecosystem. This includes Liquidium ($500M+ volume), Odin.fun ($700M+ volume), and SatsTerminal ($100M+ volume). Maestro maintains 99.993% uptime. It is also a trusted validator for Bitcoin L2s such as Stacks ($1.2B market cap), Arch, and MIDL. Maestro also serves institutional-grade chains like Canton Network ($3.5 trillion in institutional loans) and Midnight Network.

The Institutional platform launch marks Maestro's evolution from a 'developer-first to institutional-first' platform, accelerating the global shift from legacy systems towards Bitcoin-native capital markets.

Maestro is the first enterprise-grade infrastructure provider tailor-made for BitcoinFi. Its mission is to accelerate the world's transition to the Bitcoin Economy by delivering comprehensive, scalable infrastructure optimized for on-chain finance. Maestro empowers developers and businesses with robust software tooling. The company is setting a new standard for building Bitcoin financial applications. Maestro fuels the evolution of a decentralized, blockchain-native financial system.

