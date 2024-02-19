"Maestro," "Saltburn," "Barbie," "The Idol" Motion Picture Winners at the 11TH Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) announced the winners of its 11th Annual MUAHS Awards, in 23 categories of film, television, commercials, and live theater. The gala, presented by Ardell® and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, was held on Sunday night, February 18, 2024, before a live audience at The Beverly Hilton. It was also live-streamed to an audience of millions worldwide.

Kevin Haney receives his Lifetime Achievement Award from Martin Short Diane Nyad accepts the Distinguished Artisan Award for Annet Bening

Winners in the Feature Motion Pictures categories include "Maestro," "Saltburn," "Barbie," and "The Idol." Television Series winners include "The Crown," "The Last of Us," "The Morning Show," "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," and "Dancing with the Stars."

Winners in the Daytime Television category awards went to "The Young and the Restless" and "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula." Children/Teen Program honors went to "American Born Chinese" and "The Santa Clauses." Theatrical award was bestowed upon "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical." The Commercial/Music Video Award was presented to "American Horror Stories: Delicate" Promo.

The MUAHS Awards occurred before a sold-out audience of more than 850, including guild members, industry executives and press. Actress Melissa Peterman charmed as host of the lively event and professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy ("Dancing with the Stars") hosted the red-carpet pre-show. Julie Socash, Local 706 President, presided over the awards ceremony.

Diane Nyad, the celebrated long-distance swimmer and subject of "Nyad," presented the Distinguished Artisan Award to legendary actress Annette Bening, whose most recent Academy AwardÒ nomination is for her starring role in "Nyad." As a Tony® Award and five-time Academy Award® nominee, Bening was feted for her consistent collaboration with Local 706 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists. Unfortunately, Bening came down with Covid and Diane Nyad accepted the award on her behalf.

The esteemed Vanguard Award was bestowed upon Michael Westmore, OscarÒ- and EmmyÒ-winning make-up artist known for his iconic work on "Rocky," "Star Trek," "Mask" and "Raging Bull." Presenting the award were "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" stars Terry Farrell and Armin Shimerman. both also producing the documentary "Makeup Man" with 455 Films about Michael Westmore and the legendary Westmore family. A highlight of the evening was when Dolph Lundgren ("Rocky VI," "Rocky Balboa") appeared as a surprise to Westmore.

Kevin Haney, Oscar- and Emmy-winning make-up artist best known for his work on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Hocus Pocus 2," received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Tony- and Emmy-winning actor Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building"), who collaborated with Haney on "Primetime Glick" as Jiminy Glick.

Ora T. Green, Emmy-nominated hairstylist known for her work on "Star Trek: Nemesis," "Blade" and "Good Times," was bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Emmy- and Grammy-winning veteran "Star Trek" actor LeVar Burton, ("Star Trek: Nemesis") and Marla Gibbs ("The Jeffersons").

Additional presenters included John Brotherton ("Fuller House"), Rachael Harris ("The Hangover," "Suits"), Jenna Johnson ("Dancing with the Stars"), Kate Linder ("The Young and the Restless"), Mayan Lopez ("Lopez vs Lopez"), Lacretta ("Second Act"), Nyambi Nyambi ("Mike & Molly"), Tom Payne ("Walking Dead,"), Karen Pittman ("The Morning Show,"), Andrea Savage ("I'm Sorry"), and Helena-Alexis Seymour ("Chronicles of Jessica Wu"), among others.

Another highlight of the evening was a moving "In Memoriam" segment performed by Local 706 member Angie Wells. Producers of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) were IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative.

THE WINNERS ARE:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

"Saltburn"

Siân Miller, Laura Allen



Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

"Maestro"

Siân Grigg, Jackie Risotto, Elisa Tallerico , Nicky Pattison-Illum



Best Special Make-Up Effects

"Maestro"

Kazu Hiro, Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman , Mike Mekash



Best Contemporary Hair Styling

"Saltburn"

Siân Miller, Laura Allen



Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

"Barbie"

Ivana Primorac , Marie Larkin , Clare Corsick



TELEVISION SERIES - LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION:



Best Contemporary Make-Up

"The Idol"

Kirsten Sage Coleman, Mandy Artusato, Jessie Bishop , Erin Blinn



Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

"The Crown"

Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills , Debbie Ormrod , Stacey Holman



Best Special Make-Up Effects

"The Last of Us"

Barrie Gower , Paul Spateri, Sarah Gower , Paula Eden



Best Contemporary Hair Styling

"The Morning Show"

Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich , Janine Thompson , Lona Vigi



Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"

Nic Collins , Giorgio Galliero



TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES:



Best Contemporary Make-Up

"Dancing with the Stars"

Julie Socash, Donna Bard , Lois Harriman , Sarah Woolf



Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

"Saturday Night Live"

Louie Zakarian , Amy Tagliamonti , Jason Milani , Joanna Pisani



Best Special Make-Up Effects

"Saturday Night Live"

Louie Zakarian , Jason Milani , Brandon Grether , Tom Denier Jr.



Best Contemporary Hair Styling

"Dancing with the Stars"

Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Amber Nicholle Maher , Marion Rogers



Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

"Dancing with the Stars"

Kimi Messina, Dwayne Ross , Joe Matke , Brittany Spaulding



DAYTIME TELEVISION:



Best Make-Up

"The Boulet Brothers' Dragula"

Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet



Best Hair Styling

"The Young and the Restless"

Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson , Michelle Corona , Diana Santana



CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING:



Best Make-Up

" American Born Chinese "

Jorjee Douglass, Mara Rouse , Nicole Hawkyard , Ralis Kahn



Best Hair Styling

"The Santa Clauses"

Anissa Emily Salazar , Nina Adado , Morgan Ferrando , Patricia Lansingh



COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS:



Best Make-Up

"American Horror Stories: Delicate" Promo

Kerry Herta , Jason Collins , Alyssa Morgan , Orlando Marin



Best Hair Styling

"American Horror Stories: Delicate" Promos

Joe Matke , Jeri Baker , Johnny Lomeli , Genyii Scott



THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage):



Best Make-Up

"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical"

Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe-Nil Acerol, Ashley Roller , Angelina Avallone



Best Hair Styling

"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical"

Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe-Nil Acerol, Liz Printz, Thomas Augustin

