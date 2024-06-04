MAEVA DENTAL ADVISORS LAUNCHES PRONTO!™ DENTISTRY'S PRACTICE PERFORMANCE SYSTEM™

Multisite Dental Ofﬁces and DSOs to Beneﬁt From an AI Shift from "Management" to "Performance"

WILBRAHAM, Mass., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maeva Dental Advisors is pleased to announce the launch of Pronto!™ Dentistry's Practice Performance System which evaluates hundreds of clinical, financial, operational, and cultural metrics, across numerous time frames and compares them to industry benchmarks and individual practice goals, surfacing the top 10-20 opportunities for multisite dental practices and Dental Services Organizations (DSOs) with one simple click.

Practice owners and managers depend on Pronto! to guide them in identifying, prioritizing, and resolving operational issues with no data interpretation.

About Pronto! Dentistry's Practice Performance System

For DSOs and multisite dental groups, Pronto! is a software that enables every practice to increase their clinical and operational performance. Pronto! combines AI with numerous data-rich sources in real-time to monitor practice operations and identify areas that need attention, and provides a proven path to remedy challenges immediately.

Pronto! is the embodiment of innovation that transcends traditional practice management, allowing DSOs and multisite owners to tackle and transform their business challenges accurately and efﬁciently. By converging operations expertise, smart AI technology, and business systems like never before, Pronto! becomes the heartbeat of successful dental practices. Pronto! is leading dentistry's long-awaited shift from practice management to practice performance.

"Pronto! empowers DSOs to make better and more precise decisions at unprecedented speed. The success of DSOs sits at the intersection of access to all the right data and smart decision-making. That's the beauty of Pronto!," said Vincent Cardillo, CEO of Maeva Dental Advisors.

"Driving practice performance is at the core of Pronto! By focusing on speciﬁc opportunities that impact revenue, expenses, quality of care, practice culture, and patient satisfaction we have an immediate and lasting impact on the enterprise value of your business," added Mr. Cardillo.

About Pronto!'s AI Capabilities

Pronto!'s AI analyzes hundreds of metrics comparing them to monthly goals over numerous timeframes and determines the highest value opportunities. No other system on the market can match the power of Pronto!

Pronto! is a groundbreaking performance management platform designed to give DSOs complete, single-point access to all their operational data. Pronto! integrates data from practice management systems, ﬁnance & accounting, human resource & payroll, patient communication, reputation management, VOIP, asset management, marketing data, and call scoring technologies to help practice owners and leaders make better decisions based on the most accurate real-time data, faster! Pronto!'s powerful AI capabilities recognize key areas of improvement based on years of operational expertise to help practice leaders prioritize opportunities with a single click, delivering a powerful path to performance.

Pronto! doesn't simply highlight areas of poor performance. It assigns value to them that clearly shows the impact of change. Presently, practice management systems and dashboards operate in silos, limiting the ability to obtain a cohesive picture of practice operations. Pronto! eliminates these limitations, providing users with a powerful and immediate competitive advantage.

About Pronto!

Pronto! Dentistry's Practice Performance System is a revolutionary AI practice performance platform that seamlessly integrates people, technology, and systems to powerfully and efﬁciently elevate dental practice performance. With a commitment to providing a transparent and simpliﬁed view of practice operations, Pronto! is leading the change from practice management to practice performance. To schedule a demo and to learn more please visit www.prontobymaeva.com .

Contact Info:

Paula Fontana

[email protected]

413-259-4600

SOURCE Maeva Dental Advisors