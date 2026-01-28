Maeva Launches Science-Backed Nutrition Line Designed Exclusively for GLP-1 Users

The new metabolic wellness brand introduces gender-specific nutrition shakes, targeted boosters, and hydration support to help users stay strong while losing weight.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maeva, a new direct to consumer metabolic wellness brand, launches today with a first of its kind nutrition system designed for individuals using GLP-1 medications. Thoughtfully formulated to align with the nutritional considerations that may arise during weight loss routines, Maeva offers clinically informed, low calorie nutrition designed to complement modern lifestyles and support overall wellness. While developed with GLP-1 users in mind, Maeva's products are designed to support anyone navigating a weight loss journey, including those pursuing lifestyle based or dietary approaches.

As GLP-1 prescriptions continue to shape the wellness landscape, approximately 12 percent of adults, or approximately 30 million people in the United States, are currently using these medications.1 Many consumers are navigating changes related to appetite suppression and overall nutrition. Maeva was developed to meet this moment, offering a targeted nutrition approach designed to complement GLP-1 lifestyles in ways traditional meal replacements, protein powders, and supplements are not specifically designed to address. Co-founder Steven Neiger says, "Maeva was born out of personal experience. After taking GLP-1s, I saw firsthand how easy it was to lose weight while also losing muscle, energy, and overall balance. The medication worked, but the nutrition support didn't exist so we set out to build what was missing."

"GLP-1 medications have helped many people make meaningful progress in their weight-loss and health journeys, but maintaining proper nutrition is often overlooked." said Dean Neiger, CEO of Maeva. "Maeva exists to support people through this journey with science-backed nutrition designed for reduced intake, without compromising strength, confidence, or long-term wellbeing."

Maeva is proud to partner with Ashley Koff RD, a nationally recognized weight health expert and author of the USA Today bestseller Your Best Shot: The Personalized System for Optimal Weight Health: GLP-1 Shot or Not (HarperOne, 1/26), who brings more than 25 years of expertise in personalized nutrition and metabolic health to help guide Maeva's product development and educational resources for GLP-1 users. As Koff notes, "Maeva is a deliciously doable way to help anyone, including those navigating all the phases of their GLP-1 journey, consistently get an optimal amount of the nutrients their body needs."

Industry leaders and investors see Maeva as a differentiated entrant in the rapidly evolving GLP-1 nutrition landscape. Backed by operators and founders with deep experience across brand building, wellness retail, and early-stage growth, Maeva has attracted partners who believe in both the strength of the founding team and the long-term need for more intentional, science-backed nutrition solutions designed for reduced intake and sustainable results.

"Maeva is special. While so many brands are scrambling to create something with protein that they hope people will buy, Maeva has crafted an incredibly intentional product that does more than feed people utilizing GLP-1s, it's truly supporting what they need to thrive. We are proud to partner with them to build the brand from scratch. Yes, it's exciting to see the branding, advertising and hard work launch, but it's even more exciting to know it will change lives."

"We invest in teams first, and the founders behind Maeva are proven builders. They have demonstrated the discipline and execution required to take a brand from concept to scale. Combined with a growing need for smarter nutrition as GLP-1 adoption rises, Maeva is well positioned to lead this emerging category with credibility and long term vision."

"Maeva is being built by a team I know well and trust deeply. Maeva is building a clearly needed nutritional support for all GLP-1 adopters. It's a strong team tackling an important gap. I'm excited to support what they're building."

Purpose-Built Nutrition for GLP-1 Users

Maeva's core offering includes gender-specific nutrition shakes, personalized functional boosters, and single-serve electrolytes, thoughtfully developed to support individuals navigating GLP-1 use while fitting seamlessly into modern routines.

Nutrition Shakes for Men (230 calories, 25g plant protein) include creatine to support lean muscle, energy, and KSM-66® ashwagandha to support healthy testosterone levels.

(230 calories, 25g plant protein) include creatine to support lean muscle, energy, and KSM-66® ashwagandha to support healthy testosterone levels. Nutrition Shakes for Women (200 calories, 20g plant protein) feature collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, iron, and B-complex vitamins to support hair, skin, and muscle during rapid weight loss.

(200 calories, 20g plant protein) feature collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, iron, and B-complex vitamins to support hair, skin, and muscle during rapid weight loss. Targeted Boosters - Beauty, Energy, and Gut Health allow users to customize their routine based on evolving needs.

- Beauty, Energy, and Gut Health allow users to customize their routine based on evolving needs. Electrolytes- With just 5 calories and zero sugar, the Probiotic Electrolyte Mix is a hydration stick designed to support electrolyte balance, cellular hydration, and gut wellness. Designed with GLP-1 lifestyles in mind but suitable for anyone seeking clean, functional hydration.

A Modern Metabolic Wellness Brand

Maeva blends science informed formulation with elevated design, offering a modular system designed to support individuals as their routines evolve, whether navigating GLP-1 use or other weight loss approaches.

The brand launches with a subscription-first model, including a curated Starter Kit, aimed at building long-term habits and sustainable results.

Founded by veterans of the consumer wellness and digital commerce space—including leaders behind Sky Organics', Maeva brings deep expertise in brand building, e-commerce, and performance marketing to the rapidly evolving metabolic health category.

"Our goal is to redefine weight-loss support," said Dean Neiger. "Maeva isn't about eating less, it's about nourishing better."

Availability

Maeva is now available at maeva.co with nutrition shakes priced at $69, boosters at $19.99, and electrolytes at $24.99. Subscription members receive exclusive access to bundled pricing and personalized add-ons. Follow on social @maeva_journey

About Maeva

Maeva, is a modern nutrition brand built for people on weight loss journeys, including those using GLP-1 medications. Our goal is simple: help people stay strong, nourished, and confident about optimizing their metabolism to support their weight management journey. We focus on practical, science-backed ingredients that support energy, muscle retention, hydration, digestion and everyday wellness.

Nutrition shakes usually aren't built with GLP-1 users in mind, but Maeva is created specifically for people whose appetite and calorie intake fluctuate by giving them a high protein base, the right balance of calories, and essential micronutrients that help them stay nourished and consistent throughout their journey.

