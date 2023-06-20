Maeve Aerospace adopts Siemens Xcelerator for development of next generation all-electric, zero emissions commuter aircraft

Siemens Xcelerator portfolio used to develop the digital twin of the next generation of Maeve's zero-emissions, all-electric aircraft

Maeve 01 aircraft enables 44+ passengers to travel in a range over 250 nautical miles at significantly lower energy consumption compared to the previous generation

Latest design aircraft reduces operating economics by 30% compared to existing turboprops

PLANO, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced Maeve Aerospace B.V. has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software and services to aid in the development of Maeve 01 – its next-generation, zero emissions all-electric passenger aircraft. Unveiled at the Paris Air Show, Maeve 01 enables 44+ passengers to travel in a range of 250nmi with zero emissions.

Maeve's mission is to transform regional air mobility, guided by a commitment to mitigate environmental impact. With its all-new electric aircraft design, Maeve is aiming to significantly decrease emissions and energy consumption while improving the aviation industry's economic and social prosperity, building a sustainable future that contributes to a healthier planet for future generations.

Through their shared passion and dedication, Maeve's growing team of aviation experts is pioneering the path towards zero emission flights. Recently, Maeve Aerospace received a global interest from investors including a conditional investment of €17.5 million co-investment from the European Innovation Council and over €2,5 million in Dutch grants.

"Maeve's experienced aviation team having the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of design and simulation tools in their toolbox has given us the perfect opportunity to take our electric aircraft design to the next level," said Joost Dieben, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Maeve Aerospace. "Maeve is empowered with these tools and Siemens' expertise has helped us to get one step closer to zero-emission aviation. Together with Siemens, we've been able to accelerate our development process to be able to start flying before 2030."

Under the technical leadership of its new Chief Technology Officer, Martin Nuesseler, the Maeve team has redesigned and optimized its earlier aircraft using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software. Creating a digital twin of its all-electric powertrain and executing full thermal and safety simulations on its in-house designed aircraft dedicated battery system, has enabled Maeve to significantly reduce the overall weight of the aircraft. This has resulted in the reduction of aircraft structures, delivering an increase in propulsion and battery capacity. And compared to existing turboprop aircraft, Maeve 01 reduces operating costs by 30%.

"Maeve, like many aerospace industry innovators, is adopting Siemens Xcelerator as the platform of choice for the development of next-generation vehicles," said Todd Tuthill, Vice President, Aerospace and Defense, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "To meet market demands, sustainability requirements and remain competitive, aerospace companies need new ways to deliver products faster and Siemens' goal is to help our customers push the boundaries of innovation while making digital transformation easy, fast, and at scale."

