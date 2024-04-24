MAG Aerospace Welcomes Retired Vice Admiral Paul Maddison to Advisory Board

FAIRFAX, Va., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG, a premier global provider of Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Vice Admiral (Ret'd) Paul Maddison RCN to its Advisory Board. Mr. Maddison brings with him an esteemed career in defense, international relations and academia, making him a valuable addition to the team as MAG continues to expand its capabilities and strategic initiatives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Vice Admiral (Ret'd) Maddison recently served as the Director of the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Defence Research Institute, where he led the integration of the university's advanced defence research across Sydney and Canberra campuses. His efforts enhanced UNSW's reputation as Australia's leading defense university and have strengthened collaborations with the Australian Defence Force, Federal and State governments, industry, and international partners.

Mr. Maddison's distinguished military career comprised 37 years of service in the Canadian Armed Forces, with experience commanding at all levels both at sea and ashore. In 2013, he retired as Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy and later served as the High Commissioner of Canada for Australia from 2015 to 2019. During his tenure, Mr. Maddison played a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral relations between Australia and Canada. Additionally, he collaborated with other Five Eyes allies and core NATO partners to share best practices. This work addressed challenges to the rules-based international order across the spectrum of defense and security operations, including transnational criminal organizations and the undermining of regional democracies by authoritarian states.

MAG CEO Joseph Reale commented, "We are honored to welcome Vice Admiral (Ret'd) Maddison to our Advisory Board. His extensive experience in defense, international relations, and leadership aligns perfectly with our strategy in the Indo-Pacific region."

Mr. Maddison's unique background as a naval officer, diplomat, and university executive, combined with his dual Australian-Canadian citizenship, has provided him with a global perspective that will benefit MAG's international operations. "Addressing the increasing threats in the Indo-Pacific alongside our many allies and like-minded partners requires the implementation of new competitive advantage technologies across the all-domain operating environment, and I believe MAG is the right company poised at the right time to make a real difference in the region," said Vice Admiral Paul Maddison, RCN (Ret'd), "I am very pleased to join the MAG Advisory Board and look forward to working with MAG's service delivery teams as they field diverse and innovative solutions to tackle these challenging problems."

MAG is excited to have Vice Admiral (Ret'd) Paul Maddison RCN as a key contributor to its Advisory Board and looks forward to the impact his expertise will bring to the company's ongoing and future projects.

