MAG Capital Partners Completes ~$89 Million Sale of 1.37M-SF Midwest Industrial Portfolio to Fundamental Income Properties, a Subsidiary of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD)

DALLAS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Capital Partners today announced it has completed the sale of more than 1.37 million square feet of long-term, net-leased industrial assets primarily acquired through its MAGCP Industrial Fund II, LP, in a six-property, ~$89 million transaction with Fundamental Income Properties, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD).

Dax T.S. Mitchell, principal and co-founder of MAG Capital Partners, said, "MAG Capital Partners continues to scale its various platforms, all focused on supporting U.S. manufacturers with growth capital needs through industrial real estate and corporate investment. This transaction is a testament to the strength and quality of the middle market, incredible operators, sponsors and the important role of manufacturing as a powerful American economic driver.

"The future is bright for net lease industrial," stated Mitchell.

The triple-net-lease portfolio consists of six industrial manufacturing properties across the Midwest. John Dehn and Eric Wood, senior vice presidents of MAG Capital Partners' Phoenix office, worked on the disposition for the seller.

"The opportunity to close this portfolio with Fundamental Income speaks to the quality of our underlying investments," remarked Wood. "We have known the founders for many years and look forward to working with the team again."

About MAG Capital Partners, LLC

Founded in 2015 by Dax T.S. Mitchell and Andrew Gi, Dallas-based MAG Capital Partners invests in net-leased industrial properties and small-mid-cap operating companies in the U.S. Headquartered at Old Parkland, the firm makes acquisitions through its industrial real estate funds, its multi-tenant industrial vehicle, SWORD Industrial Partners, and private equity platform, MAGCP Equity.

SOURCE MAG Capital Partners LLC